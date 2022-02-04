Report: Seahawks Expected to Promote Clint Hurtt to Defensive Coordinator

Along with hiring long-time assistant Ed Donatell and elevating Hurtt, Seattle also hopes to add former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to an overhauled defensive staff after a dismal season.

More than two weeks after firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., the Seahawks rebuilt coaching staff finally looks to be taking shape.

Per a report from Bob Condotta and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Seattle is expected to elevate defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to succeed Norton as the team's new defensive coordinator. In addition, long-time NFL assistant Ed Donatell is expected to join coach Pete Carroll's staff as a senior assistant and former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai remains in the mix to replace Andre Curtis as defensive passing game coordinator.

Hurtt, 43, joined the Seahawks staff in 2017 as an assistant head coach/defensive line coach. Under his watch, defensive tackles Poona Ford and Bryan Mone have developed into key contributors in the trenches as former undrafted free agent signings, helping anchor a defense that has ranked in the top five in stopping the run each of the past two seasons.

Prior to arriving in Seattle, Hurtt spent three seasons in Chicago on defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's staff as a defensive line and linebackers coach. Interestingly, Desai served as a defensive quality control coach for the Bears all three of those seasons, while Donatell arrived in 2015 as a secondary coach and coached with Hurtt for two seasons before he departed.

Hurtt has never been a defensive coordinator at any level, but he previously had been linked to the University of Miami for the same opening. To keep him from departing for his alma mater and retain him on staff, Carroll decided to elevate the well-respected assistant, who emerged as an immediate favorite to succeed Norton with strong backing in the building.

Considering his lack of experience as a defensive play caller, Hurtt should be able to lean on Donatell, who has been an NFL assistant for 31 years and served as a coordinator for 10 seasons with three different franchises. Most recently, he was a coordinator for the Broncos under Fangio during the past three seasons, helping coach two top-10 scoring defenses in his tenure. He also coordinated a top-10 defense with the Packers back in 2001.

Aside from his coordinator resume, Donatell also has a lengthy track record of success coaching defensive backs in the NFL. From 2011 to 2018, he coached four seasons apiece with the 49ers and Bears as a secondary coach, helping guide seven of those teams to top-10 finishes in pass defense and six of those teams to top-10 scoring rankings.

After not being retained by new Bears coach Matt Eberflus, Desai remains the biggest wild card for the Seahawks as they continue to build their staff for 2022. He spent the past nine seasons in the Windy City, helping develop All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson before being promoted to defensive coordinator by then-coach Matt Nagy in 2021.

While Desai's unit finished 23rd in scoring defense last season, the Bears ranked first in pressure percentage, fourth in sacks, and third in passing defense, and they posted those numbers while missing two of their best players in Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks for extended stretches. Despite this success, he has yet to land another defensive coordinator gig, though he did interview with the Raiders earlier this week and remains in consideration for the position.

If Desai isn't able to secure another defensive coordinator job, Seattle could be an enticing landing spot given his previous ties with Hurtt and Donatell, and he would provide another experienced voice with past coordinator experience for Hurtt to consult with as he adjusts to his new role.