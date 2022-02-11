Skip to main content
Report: Seahawks Firing Offensive Line Coach Mike Solari, Promoting Andy Dickerson

Friday has been a busy news day for the Seahawks, who have reportedly fired offensive line coach Mike Solari and subsequently promoted run game coordinator Andy Dickerson to the vacated role.

Shortly after it was reported the Seahawks will be adding former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach, another report has signaled a subtraction from their coaching staff. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the team has relieved offensive line coach Mike Solari from his duties.

Solari took on the role in 2018, playing a key part in Seattle ranking No. 1 in the league in rushing efficiency that season. But his duties have become somewhat redundant with last year's arrival of run game coordinator Andy Dickerson, who followed current offensive coordinator Shane Waldron from the Rams. The two co-existed on the Seahawks' staff in 2021, but that relationship will not proceed any further. 

Additionally, it would be hard to justify maintaining Solari's position purely on the merit of his pass protection influence. After all, keeping the quarterback clean has been a never-ending issue for Seattle, leading to 204 sacks of Russell Wilson and Geno Smith over the past four seasons, with the former absorbing 191 of those. Solari's offensive lines have also allowed a whopping 689 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

As a result of Solari's exit, Backstage Media's Michael Silver is reporting that Dickerson will fill the vacated role. With veteran tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell—along with center Ethan Pocic—hitting unrestricted free agency in March, it will be interesting to see how Dickerson's promotion may change the team's evaluation and pursuit of offensive linemen this offseason. 

