Report: Seahawks Interested in Re-Signing RB Alex Collins

Though the Seahawks remain optimistic about their backfield heading into 2020, the organization appears to have a former draft pick on the radar as a free agent target.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Seattle remains interested in potentially bringing back running back Alex Collins. The 25-year old veteran worked out for the team on December 30, but wasn't signed at the time, as the team chose to sign Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin instead.

Arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun last March, Collins was released by the Ravens, received a three-game suspension from the NFL, and received 18 months of unsupervised probation. In early July, he suffered a broken leg and underwent surgery, preventing him from signing with another team before the start of training camp.

Even after recovering from his injury, Collins wasn't signed despite having multiple workouts with teams in December and most recently worked out for the Dolphins in late January.

Collins originally broke into the league as a fifth-round pick for the Seahawks in 2016, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown in 11 games as a rookie. After drafting Chris Carson and signing Eddie Lacy before the 2017 season, Seattle waived him before the start of the regular season and he signed with the Ravens practice squad days later.

Injuries in Baltimore's backfield led to a quick promotion for Collins and he took full advantage, leading the team with 973 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns. He opened the 2018 season as a starter but ultimately wasn't quite as productive, rushing for 411 yards and scoring eight total touchdowns.

A foot injury landed Collins on injured reserve after 10 starts and his time as a Raven came to a screeching halt five months later following his arrest.

Seattle showed plenty of interest in running backs at last week's NFL Scouting Combine, scheduling visits with Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin, Zack Moss of Utah, and AJ Dillon of Boston College. With Rashaad Penny recovering from a torn ACL and Chris Carson still nursing a cracked hip, adding backfield depth will be important in coming months.

While it's entirely possible the Seahawks could use an early pick on a back for the future, signing a young, yet proven player in Collins on a cheap one-year deal could make a great deal of sense. He's familiar with the system and would provide a valuable insurance policy in case Penny has to open up the year on the PUP list.

Since he was reinstated in late November and already has served his suspension, Collins will be eligible to play immediately with whichever team signs him.