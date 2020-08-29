SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Report: Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR Paul Richardson

CorbinSmithNFL

Just in time for the season opener, Paul Richardson is officially back in the Pacific Northwest.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the free agent veteran receiver has agreed to terms on a return to the Seahawks, who brought him in for a visit and workout on Wednesday. The team has yet to officially confirm his signing.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Richardson battled injuries throughout his first three years in Seattle, including suffering a torn ACL in the Divisional Round of the 2014 playoffs. He played in just one game the following season and failed to surpass 300 receiving yards in any of those seasons.

However, finally healthy in 2016, Richardson broke out with career-highs in receptions (44), receiving yards (703), and receiving touchdowns (six). He continued to perform well in the postseason, catching eight passes for 152 yards and snagging a sensational touchdown against the Lions in the Wild Card round.

Curtailing that breakthrough season into a five-year, $40 million contract with the Washington Football Team, Richardson's durability issues returned over the past two seasons. While productive when on the field, he missed a total of 15 games during that time, finishing with 48 receptions for 507 yards and four touchdowns.

Set to make $6 million in 2020, Washington released the oft-injured Richardson in mid-February, making him an unrestricted free agent.

When asked about the report of Richardson and center Justin Britt visiting the Seahawks after Wednesday's mock game, coach Pete Carroll indicated the team needed to see how healthy both players were before any moves could be made.

Now back in the fold, the speedy Richardson should be a lock to make Seattle's initial roster with only one week of training camp remaining. With Phillip Dorsett battling a sore foot, John Ursua has been dealing with a hamstring strain, and Cody Thompson sidelined for the past week, he will provide valuable veteran insurance and familiarity to the receiver room and his presence certainly turns up the heat on players such as David Moore, Ursua, and rookie Freddie Swain.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Trying to Find Sweet Spot for Crowd Noise at CenturyLink Field

The NFL has implemented some new rules for pumping in artificial crowd noise during the 2020 season. But the Seahawks lose the most from the new rules, and there are plenty of inconsistencies or odd quirks allowed.

Colby Patnode

Quandre Diggs on Jamal Adams: 'It's Dope We Can Hold Each Other Accountable'

It can take time for players to get acclimated to their new surroundings when they change teams. But Jamal Adams has looked right at home since joining the Seahawks earlier this month, in large part due to the presence of long-time friend Quandre Diggs.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Post-Mock Game Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection

With two mock scrimmages in the books and the regular season now less than three weeks away, which 53 players will be on Seattle's roster for Week 1 in Atlanta? And which players earn a spot on the expanded practice squad?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

blocis

Drawing Glowing Reviews, Seahawks' Marquise Blair Thriving in Nickel Role

Though the arrival of Jamal Adams presented another road block to prevent him from seeing the field at safety, Blair has forced his way into extensive snaps as a nickel defender with outstanding showings on the practice field and in mock scrimmages.

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Seahawks Be More Aggressive on Fourth Down in 2020?

For as much success as coach Pete Carroll has had in Seattle, he's held on to many "old school" philosophies, including being cautious going for it on fourth down. With one of the best quarterbacks in football and a strong running game, that can't happen in 2020.

Nick Lee

Simulating Seahawks' 2020 Season in Madden NFL 21

Hitting the sticks on the X-Box One, writer Ty Gonzalez conducted a full season simulation in general manager John Schneider's shoes on Madden NFL 21 to see how the Seahawks will finish in 2020.

Ty Gonzalez

Thursday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 15 Victory Against Panthers

After a blowout loss in Los Angeles, Seattle was forced to hit the road for a second straight week looking to bounce back against an injury-riddled Carolina squad. Despite nearly blowing a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, the offense performed effectively late in regulation to save the win.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Schedule Tryouts with QB Kyle Sloter, WR Justin Hardy

Continuing to check out veterans as potential reinforcements for their roster heading towards the regular season, the Seahawks brought in a veteran signal caller and receiver for visits on Thursday.

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Observations from Seahawks Second Mock Game

Wrapping up their second dress rehearsal for the 2020 season, Marquise Blair stole the show on defense, Carlos Hyde displayed the talents that made him a 1,000-yard rusher last season, and two surprise undrafted rookies continued to impress.

CorbinSmithNFL

Door May Already Be Closing on B.J. Finney's Future with Seahawks

When the Seahawks signed Finney in March, the fifth-year veteran was expected to take over as a replacement for Justin Britt. But through three weeks of camp, he's struggled mightily and Britt's potential return has his future with the organization in doubt.

Ty Gonzalez