Report: Seahawks Restructure Safety Quandre Diggs' Final Year of Contract

September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI TIXSI.com
Search

Report: Seahawks Restructure Quandre Diggs' Final Year of Contract

While no extension has been agreed upon, the Seahawks and safety Quandre Diggs have settled their business and can now move forward into the 2021 regular season with no further contract disputes.
Author:
Publish date:

After watching his defensive backfield mate Jamal Adams "hold in" for a record-breaking contract extension, it was presumed Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs would follow suit. As he sat out a week of practice towards the end of August, it appeared that was exactly what he was doing, further evidenced by Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll saying Diggs was "making a statement."

But on August 31, Diggs clarified that was not his intention. Instead, he was simply staying out of practice—and harm's way—as he finalized an "insurance policy" that would protect him from injury, but had no reservations about playing against the Colts in Week 1. 

"I wouldn't necessarily call it a statement," Diggs told reporters. "I would just say I had a couple things I had to get cleared up for myself business-wise, just like the team business-wise—they have stuff they have to do—and it was just something I had to do to protect myself just as the team protects themselves. I got a family to feed also, so for me, I had to make the best decision for me."

Now, we know exactly what Diggs and the Seahawks were working on behind the scenes: not a new contract, but a restructure of the final year on his current deal. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Seattle has converted the Texas native's $100,000 per-game roster bonuses ($1.7 million) into salary. Additionally, the team is giving him $5.05 million of his base salary up front by converting it into a signing bonus while adding a void year to spread out the financial hit.

As Diggs alluded to in his late August press conference, this is a deal that not only benefits him but the Seahawks as well. Per OverTheCap.com founder Jason Fitzgerald, this is expected to open up $2.6 million in salary cap space, putting Seattle at $11.6 million in available funds. 

On Monday, the Seahawks executed a similar deal with veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown, who, unlike Diggs, sat out the entirety of training camp and the preseason in hopes of securing an extension. While he didn't land a longer term commitment, he was able to successfully negotiate a restructure of the last year on his respective contract. As a result, Brown can now earn up to $12 million in 2021 and has an injury protection of a $2 million benefit if he can't play in 2022, thanks to yet another void year. 

With business taken care of, Diggs and Brown have returned to practice and will suit up this Sunday in Indianapolis. And the Seahawks can now purely focus on football. 

USATSI_10322731
Game Day

Analysis: 3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks' Week 1 Duel With Colts

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Quandre Diggs (6) looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks Restructure Safety Quandre Diggs' Final Year of Contract

USATSI_16565869
GM Report

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Looking to Avoid Past Week 1 Road Woes

USATSI_15269608
Seahawks News

Pleased By Contract Compromise, Duane Brown 'Ecstatic' to Be Back in Uniform For Seahawks

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (1) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Breaking Down Shane Waldron's Usage of Pre-Snap Motion, Fly Sweeps With Seahawks

USATSI_16618201
Seahawks News

Carson Wentz's Return May Work in Seahawks' Favor vs. Colts

Jamal Adams
Seahawks News

Brian Baldinger Weighs In On Seahawks S Jamal Adams' Extension, 2021 Expectations

USATSI_16649980
Seahawks News

Seahawks Sign LB Tanner Muse to Practice Squad