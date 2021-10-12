Report: Seahawks Working Out Veteran QB Blake BortlesDraft SharePreviewPublish

With Russell Wilson expected to miss at least the next three weeks coming off of finger surgery, the Seahawks are kicking the tires on a veteran quarterback with previous ties to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle brought in former Jacksonville starter Blake Bortles for a workout on Tuesday. The 29-year old has not been on a roster since Green Bay released him prior to the start of training camp in July.

Bortles, who was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, started 73 games in his first five NFL seasons and flashed promise at times, throwing 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. Backed by a strong defense and running game, he led the franchise to a 10-6 record and their second-ever AFC Championship Game in 2017, only to lose a second half led against the Patriots.

Unable to take the next step in his development, however, Bortles wasn't re-signed after Jacksonville sank back to a 5-11 record in 2018 and he struggled while throwing only 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. With a limited market of suitors, he signed a one-year contract with the Rams and served as Jared Goff's backup, completing one pass for three yards in 2019.

Since then, Bortles hasn't appeared in an NFL game, though he did spend time on the Broncos active roster last season with Drew Lock nursing an injury and remained on the practice squad after being released upon Lock's return.

Given his extensive starting experience and familiarity with Waldron from his lone season in Los Angeles, Bortles would provide Seattle with a quality insurance option behind Geno Smith, who is expected to make his first start since 2017 filling in for Wilson in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The team also placed a protection on Jake Luton on the practice squad this week and could elevate him to the 53-man roster to serve as the team's backup.