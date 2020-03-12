SeahawkMaven
Report: Veteran TE Jordan Reed Visits Seahawks

Corbin Smith

While the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the sports world, the Seahawks appear to be maintaining status quo heading towards the start of free agency next week.

One day after being linked to free agent defensive back T.J. Carrie, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Seattle visited with veteran tight end Jordan Reed on Thursday. The eighth-year pro was released by Washington on February 20.

Reed, 29, didn't play at all in 2019 after suffering yet another concussion on a head-to-head hit from Falcons safety Keanu Neal in the preseason and reportedly remained in concussion protocol as recently as February. He landed on injured reserve for the third straight season and has suffered at least seven concussions since playing college football at Florida.

When he has managed to stay healthy, Reed has been one of the NFL's most dynamic receiving tight ends. Between 2015 and 2016, he caught a combined 153 receptions for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

In 65 career games, Reed has reeled in 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns.

However, in large part due to his lengthy record of head injuries, Reed has never played more than 14 games in a season and has missed at least five games four times. He also landed on injured reserve in 2017 and 2018 due to ligament damage to his big toes.

Still, even after signing veteran Greg Olsen to a one-year contract in February, Seattle continues to look for additional reinforcements at the position. Given Olsen and Will Dissly's injury histories, it would make sense to add another reliable veteran to the mix, especially if Ed Dickson is released as expected.

As they always do, the Seahawks are doing their due diligence and if Reed is healthy, it's not out of the question they could sign him to a one-year contract. But due to the long-term effects of concussions, it's worth wondering if he belongs back on a football field for any team at this point.

