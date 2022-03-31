Reunited With Clint Hurtt, Quinton Jefferson Aims to Build Off Career Season in Return to Seahawks

There is going to be a lot of newness in the Seahawks organization this year, including a retooled coaching staff and, of course, a new quarterback at the helm.

But even then, with the remaining presence of head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and several high-profile players, there will still be a level of familiarity and continuity from top to bottom of the franchise's hierarchy. This has been bolstered even further by the free-agent returns of cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson re-enters a defensive line unit that, like several other areas of Seattle's roster, has undergone significant change this offseason. While Al Woods re-signed to a two-year, $9 million contract, veterans Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Benson Mayowa have all been released by the team.

Hyder, in particular, was brought in an offseason ago with the intention of him providing a good blend of run defense and pass rushing ability from both the edge and interior of Seattle's defensive line. Instead, Hyder disappointed to the tune of a meager 1.5 sacks and a career-low (full season) 23 pressures.

The hope is that Jefferson, who offers similar versatility in his game, will be a far better success on that front. Heading into what will be his third stint with the Seahawks, he has spent the last two years with the Bills in 2020 and the Raiders in 2021. Last season, he notched career-highs in several categories, including 4.5 sacks and 50 pressures, while playing under former Seattle defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in Las Vegas.

Looking back on that production, the 29-year old feels he has vastly improved since last donning Seattle's college navy and action green back in 2019.

“I think I am a better player," Jefferson stated. "It just comes with learning and maturity in this league. I'm excited for the future. I think since I left, I'm definitely a totally different player. I feel I've sharpened my skills and I’m just trying to sharpen them even more and learn even more. I'm excited for this year.”

Along with the personnel changes that have taken place in Seattle, the Seahawks are also switching things up from a schematic perspective defensively. Their defense has previously operated with 4-3 personnel executing 3-4 principles, but a transition to a more traditional 3-4 approach appears to be on the horizon.

But while this development has taken some by surprise, Jefferson feels it's a natural progression that falls in line with the ongoing evolution of the NFL.

“I think it is just a change around the league," Jefferson expressed. "I feel like you're seeing a lot of teams just around the league are going to more 3-4 looks, especially just to stop the run. The 4-3, you can get after the quarterback in the 4-3. Especially at d-line, you get to attack, but you know, a lot of times you see those teams get gashed. Your backers are further off the ball. You take and you give and you're giving up a lot on the run side. I think this solidifies the front and having guys playing more ‘read’ techniques, getting hands and not letting the lineman get up to the backers. ... A lot of times, too, you're still getting a lot of 11 [personnel] looks, so we're going to still get opportunities to be in those 4-3 looks and still get after the quarterback. So, I mean, I think it helps.”



Spearheading this effort for the Seahawks is Clint Hurtt, who was recently promoted from defensive line coach and assistant head coach to defensive coordinator. Notably, Jefferson's second stint in Seattle concurrently began with Hurtt's arrival in 2017, and the two developed a bond ever since.

“A lot of my game I picked up from Clint. He taught me how to be an all-around just football player, not just a defensive lineman. Sometimes we get tagged as just being like the "dumb guys on the defense" and only knowing we only have a little bit of responsibility. He taught me how to read offenses, knowing what the whole defense is doing and how we fit in that puzzle. I feel like having Clint come in, what was it the second or third year? He took my game and my mental game to a whole different level. I'm excited to get back here and just pick his brain and just seeing how I can raise my game even more.”

The pre-established relationship between Jefferson and Hurtt, who was instrumental in recruiting the veteran defensive lineman back to Seattle, provides a significant boost to the familiarity and continuity the Seahawks need as they step into uncharted waters. It's also an ideal fit for both the team and player—the latter of whom has called the Pacific Northwest home even when playing elsewhere.

Being back home full-time, Jefferson aims to build off his best season as a pro and help fix a Seahawks defense that has mightily struggled to affect opposing quarterbacks in recent years. The comfort of working under the watchful eye of one of his mentors—someone he claims to be close to a "father figure" of sorts—is certainly a good step in the right direction.

"He's a great dude," Jefferson said of Hurtt. "He's almost like a father figure. He instills so much knowledge in us and he pushes you and brings the best out of you. And it's one of them, like when I'm out there, I don't want to let him down. I want to prove him right. ... I'm glad he gave me an opportunity to come back here and definitely want to prove him right for that so I'm excited.”