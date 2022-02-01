Revisiting Every Tom Brady vs. Seahawks Matchup

Seattle found success against the G.O.A.T. in limited regular season opportunities. But the legendary quarterback got the last laugh in the most stunning loss in franchise history.

After days of speculation, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday, bringing his phenomenal once-in-a-lifetime 22-year NFL career to a conclusion.

Hanging up his cleats while still playing at an elite level, Brady holds nearly every major NFL passing record, including career passing yards (84,520), career passing touchdowns (624), and career completions (7,263). He also ranks second in NFL history with 13 seasons of 4,000-plus passing yards and tied for first with six seasons of 35 or more passing touchdowns.

The ultimate competitor, Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships, including three of them in a four-year span from 2001 to 2004. He added a seventh Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2020 and participated in a ridiculous 10 Super Bowls over the course of his illustrious career.

Along the way, Brady won at least one true road game in every NFL city except Seattle, where he lost his lone game against the Seahawks at then-named CenturyLink Field back in 2012. In memory of the G.O.A.T.'s unrivaled career, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit all four games where he faced the Seahawks, including the infamous Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona back in February 2015.