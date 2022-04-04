Revisiting Notable Quarterback Changes in Seahawks History

From Dave Krieg to Matt Hasselbeck to Russell Wilson, Seattle has had its share of standout quarterbacks. Of course, along the way, the franchise has had plenty of succession plans that didn't pan out as hoped either.

When it comes to finding a franchise quarterback, the task can be incredibly elusive for NFL teams. You either have one or you don't, which is why trading one away in the midst of his prime has rarely happened during the league's history.

However, times appear to be changing. With players carrying more power than ever before and salaries at the position escalating to borderline salary cap-hindering levels, a new trend appears to be in vogue with star quarterbacks changing zip codes. Last year, Matthew Stafford joined the Rams via trade after 12 years with the Lions and immediately won a Super Bowl.

Seeing Stafford and Tom Brady win Lombardi Trophies in their first year with new teams, Russell Wilson explored his options and ultimately decided he wanted his own change of scenery hoping for a similar result. After years of rumors and speculation, the Seahawks obliged, dealing him to the Broncos last month for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and three veteran players, including quarterback Drew Lock.

With Wilson officially in the Mile High City, Seattle now finds itself in a position no team wants to be in searching for a new quarterback. But this isn't the first time, nor will it be the last time, the franchise undergoes a changing of the guard under center.

Looking back at their history dating back to their inaugural season back in 1976, how has passing the torch from one quarterback to the next played out for the Seahawks? Here's a look at several noteworthy transitions at the most important position in professional sports: