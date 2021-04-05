Revisiting Seahawks' Stars Who Rocked Single-Digit Numbers in College

Up to this point, the NFL has employed a strict numbers code for each position group, preventing running backs, linebackers, and defensive backs from wearing single digits. With a new rule proposal set to expand available numbers for each position group, which star Seahawks could ask to go back to their college number?

While it's far from the most pressing rule change set to be discussed and voted on by NFL owners this offseason, a proposal to expand the use of single-digit numbers for different position groups appears to be gaining traction.

Currently, only quarterbacks, punters, and kickers are allowed to wear single-digit uniform numbers. But a proposal pitched by the Chiefs would allow teams to roster running backs, receivers, tight ends, and defensive backs in 2021 and beyond.

What's the reason behind the proposal? As silly as the rule change may sound, several teams such as the Chiefs have dealt with issues recently running out of available numbers to give players for certain position groups struck by injury. For example, with only 30 number options available (20-49) for running backs, cornerbacks, and safeties, it's easy to see why this has become a problem that needs resolved for the future.

Per multiple sources, the proposal is expected to pass and receive at least 24 votes when owners convene later this month. If approved, one unintended, yet fun, consequence of the change will be players pushing to rekindle their college glory days by changing jersey numbers.

While it remains unknown if any of them will ask for a number change if the proposal passes, several notable Seahawks stars donned single digits at the college level before having to change numbers in the NFL. Omitting obvious examples such as Russell Wilson who have still worn such numbers in the pros, here's a look at seven notable players who shined sporting single digits while dominating on Saturdays:

Bobby Wagner, Utah State, #9

It's not uncommon for linebackers at the college level to rock single digits and Wagner made the No. 9 look great racking up tackles for the Aggies. After playing substantial snaps as a freshman, he produced at least 114 tackles and earned First-Team All-WAC recognition each of his final three collegiate seasons. He capped off a phenomenal career in Logan, Utah by earning WAC Defensive Player of the Year honors after amassing 147 tackles and 4.0 sacks as a senior. Since being drafted in 2012 by Seattle, he has registered a franchise-record 1,143 tackles, been named a First-Team All-Pro six times, and made seven Pro Bowl rosters wearing No. 54.

Carlos Dunlap, Florida, #8

There's nothing more comical in college football than seeing a massive 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive lineman wearing a single digit number. But Dunlap made No. 8 work and then some, emerging as one of the nation's best all-around defensive ends while helping the Gators win a national title in 2009. In three seasons in Gainesville, he recorded 84 tackles, 19.5 sacks, and 26.5 tackles for loss while earning First-Team All-SEC honors as a junior. Wearing No. 96 with the Bengals and No. 43 with the Seahawks in his 11-year career, he currently has 504 tackles, 87.5 sacks, and 62 passes defensed on his resume with plenty of good football left in the tank.

Quandre Diggs, Texas, #6

Primarily playing cornerback for the Longhorns, Diggs made No. 6 look fashionable in a stellar career in Austin. Playing significant snaps immediately upon his arrival, he earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2011 and garnered Second-Team All-Big 12 honors twice in four seasons, finishing with 220 tackles and 11 interceptions. Drafted by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, he wore No. 28 in four-plus seasons with the team before transitioning to No. 37 after being acquired by the Seahawks in a midseason trade in 2019. In 86 career games, he has generated 320 tackles and 14 interceptions while earning one Pro Bowl nod.

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech, #1

Like Wagner, Brooks found his way onto the field quickly for the Red Raiders and became a household name in the Big 12 conference flying around the field in his black and red No. 1 jersey. After being an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection each of his first three seasons, he finally broke through on the national scene as a senior, earning Second-Team All-American honors for the Red Raiders after producing 108 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. Drafted by Seattle in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he transitioned to No. 56 and produced 57 tackles in 14 games as a rookie.

D.J. Reed, Kansas State, #2

After starting off his college career at Fresno State and spending a year at Cerritos College, Reed eventually made his way to Kansas State, where he surfaced as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and garnered All-Big 12 First-Team recognition. Named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection again as a junior, he declared early for the 2018 NFL Draft and was picked by the 49ers in the fifth round. In three NFL seasons with the 49ers and Seahawks, he's worn No. 32 and No. 29, amassing 116 tackles and two interceptions in 41 games.

Alex Collins, Arkansas, #3

One of the most productive running backs in SEC history, Collins ran through and around elite competition during his three seasons starring for the Razorbacks. Matching with his jersey number, he became just the third back in conference history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in each of his first three seasons and capped off his career with a Second-Team All-SEC selection. Entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2016, he has spent two stints with the Seahawks wearing No. 36 and No. 41 and also spent two years with the Ravens wearing No. 34, rushing for 1,586 yards and 16 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

John Ursua, Hawaii, #5

One of college football's most prolific receivers in the past decade, Ursua lit up record books during his junior season with the Warriors in 2018. Dominating from the slot with his elite quickness and route running savvy, he led the nation with 16 touchdown receptions while registering 89 receptions for 1,343 yards. The Seahawks took him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he has appeared in three regular season games, producing a catch for 11 yards while sporting No. 15.