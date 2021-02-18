Richard Sherman, Seahawks Should Strongly Consider a Reunion Tour

When the Seahawks abruptly released Sherman three years ago, it seemed improbable the he would ever return to the Pacific Northwest. But with the 49ers moving on from the aging veteran, it makes too much sense for the star cornerback to come full circle and end his illustrious career where it started.

Even since stepping into the NFL as an unheralded fifth-round pick out of Stanford a decade ago, Richard Sherman has always been seeking vengeance. It's been one of the primary driving forces behind a Hall of Fame career.

When he was selected by the Seahawks with the 154th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Sherman made it his mission to make sure every team that passed on him regretted their mistake and used the snub as motivation. When he made a play on the field, he made sure his opponent knew about it. He carried a boulder on his shoulder, memorizing every single defensive back who was selected before him, including Cardinals star Patrick Peterson and ex-Jaguars cornerback Rod Issac.

As a result, Sherman quickly transformed into one of the NFL's best players starring in the vaunted "Legion of Boom" secondary, making four Pro Bowls and earning First-Team All-Pro honors three times in his first five seasons. While beloved in the Pacific Northwest, he also became public enemy No. 1 for many teams and fan bases due to his trash-talking nature and brash personality.

Then in 2017, during a Thursday night game against the Cardinals that will forever live in infamy for Seahawk fans, Sherman's Achilles ruptured after he got tangled up with receiver John Brown. He writhed in pain on the field, grabbing his ankle before walking gingerly off on his own power, eventually being caught on camera telling linebacker Bobby Wagner, "it's torn, it's torn."

Sherman departed the field in obvious pain and began to tell teammates that he believed his Achilles was torn. Days later, he underwent surgery to repair the injury and missed the rest of the 2017 season.

Sherman underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the 2017 season as Seattle missed the postseason for the first time since his rookie year, wrapping up with a 9-7 record. Narrowly missing out on a wild card, it was a disappointing finish for an organization that has consistently been in the hunt for Super Bowl titles over the previous five seasons.

Up against the salary cap, general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks front office decided to make some difficult roster decisions during the ensuing offseason. Among them, they unceremoniously released Sherman, opening up $11 million in cap space by taking him off the books.

Much as he did when he first broke into the league, Sherman used Seattle's choice to let him go as ammunition. Once again, he was doubted. Once again, he wasn't good enough. It was only fitting the vengeful shutdown corner would take his talents to his former team's most bitter rival.

While Seattle kept the door open for Sherman to return on a new contract, San Francisco worked swiftly to sign him. When the opportunity came for Schneider to match the offer, the team opted to decline and he signed a three-year, $27.15 million contract with the 49ers.

Making a full recovery from his Achilles injury, Sherman started 14 games for the 49ers in 2018, recording 37 tackles and four passes defensed. While he didn't record an interception for the first time in his career, he still received a respectable 68.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and though the team struggled, he capped off a spectacular comeback with a stellar season.

After being released by the Seahawks, Sherman returned to then-named CenturyLink Field in 2018 sporting a different uniform as a member of the 49ers.

Two years removed from his career-altering injury, Sherman returned to elite form as San Francisco climbed to the top of the NFC West and eventually advanced to the Super Bowl. In 15 starts, the outspoken defender picked off three passes and registered 11 passes defensed, making his fifth Pro Bowl and garnering Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Unfortunately, injuries once again struck amid a pandemic-impacted 2020 season. Dealing with calf issues throughout the year, Sherman started just five games for an injury-plagued 49ers squad, recording 18 tackles, one interception, and one pass defensed.

As was the case three years ago, Sherman now finds himself at another career crossroads. He recently told the Sacramento Bee that "it's pretty clear" he won't be back in San Francisco next season, referencing a recent conversation he had with coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

"It was a good conversation, nothing crazy," Sherman said. "Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this."

Earlier this month, the soon-to-be 33-year old Sherman told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he plans to play two more seasons and intends to do so for a competitive team. Interestingly, there's a team in the Pacific Northwest that just won the NFC West last season and could use a veteran cornerback of his caliber.

When Sherman limped off the field at State Farm Stadium in November 2017, the idea of him ever wearing a Seahawks uniform again seemed improbable, if not impossible. The "Legion of Boom" went on life support in that game, with safety Kam Chancellor also suffering a career-ending neck injury.

Upon his departure, there were murmurs that Seattle's decision to waive Sherman went beyond his contract and his significant injury. Stemming from a heartbreaking loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX that the organization as a whole struggled to put behind them, there were legitimate questions about his fit in the team's locker room and rumors of eroding relationships with other players on the team, including quarterback Russell Wilson.

But time heals all wounds and after being a catalyst in San Francisco's meteoric rise two years ago, the notion of Sherman sporting blue and green again suddenly doesn't seem far-fetched.

From the Seahawks' perspective, there are numerous reasons why a reunion would be a wise move - at the right price, of course. With Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar set to hit free agency, the team could potentially lose both of their opening day starters and while D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers remain on the roster, a healthy Sherman would be a clear upgrade over both players.

Though he missed 11 games last year, Sherman performed well when he was on the field. In coverage, he allowed only eight receptions on 14 targets for 87 yards. For the ninth time in 10 NFL seasons, opposing quarterbacks posted a passer rating of less than 70.0 when targeting him. He did miss four tackles in limited action, but that has been an area of strength throughout his career and there should be no doubts about his ability to rebound in that regard.

Nearing the end of the line, Sherman taking his career full circle by coming back to Seattle to pursue another Lombardi Trophy with the team that drafted him would instantly become one of the NFL's biggest story lines.

What it boils down to is money - how much will he command on the market? And could he fit into the Seahawks budgetary plans? Answers to those questions remain to be seen entering an unprecedented free agency period.

Sherman's age and injury history will certainly be held into account by Schneider or any other general manager considering the possibility of signing him. But at this stage of his career, he has enough self awareness to know he's not going to be receiving double figures per year and should be more affordable on a short-term deal, especially with the salary cap taking a dive due to the pandemic.

Functioning as his own agent, it's possible - if not likely - he will sign the dotted line for less to play for a contender. As crazy as it would have sounded even a year ago, after the heartbreak of losing Super Bowl XLIX ultimately tore the team apart, his best chance at enacting vengeance one last time may be coming back to where it all began in front of the rapid 12s at Lumen Field.