SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Rooting for Josh Gordon, Russell Wilson Hopes Reinstatement is 'Testament to His Growth'

CorbinSmithNFL

RENTON, WA - Already enjoying one of the finest seasons of his NFL career thanks to the presence of star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will have another weapon at his disposal heading towards the playoffs.

Coming off the practice field following a team walkthrough period on Thursday, Wilson found out shortly before speaking with reporters in his weekly press conference that the NFL has officially reinstated Josh Gordon from suspension. Per a statement from the league, the veteran receiver will begin COVID-19 testing on Friday and will be eligible to play starting in Week 16.

From a football standpoint, with Metcalf, Lockett, and David Moore already headlining a deep, talented group of receivers at Wilson's disposal, Gordon's impending return brings another wideout offering excellent size, athleticism, and soft hands to the mix for opposing coordinators to worry about.

"He's an amazing receiver," Wilson said when asked about his reaction to Gordon being reinstated. "A guy who was great for us last season, made some great plays. Obviously, he's been a great player over the years and all that."

Previously an All-Pro for the Browns back in 2013, Gordon's talent has always been undeniable. Once he got acclimated with the Seahawks, he caught seven passes for 159 yards in five games, providing a complementary target alongside Metcalf and Lockett.

But after being reinstated from suspension by the NFL for the ninth time in his career, from Wilson's perspective, this isn't about football for the embattled receiver. It's about Seattle being a place where he can thrive on a personal level and beat the demons that have plagued him while being surrounded by supportive coaches and teammates.

"More than anything else, it's hopefully a testament to his growth in life," Wilson remarked. "You always want to see people overcome challenges and everything else. "

Since being selected by Cleveland in the supplemental draft in 2012, Gordon has dealt with his share of challenges off the field. He's been suspended separate seven times for violating the NFL's substance abuse and performance enhancing drug policy, including missing two full seasons and playing in just 10 games total from 2014 to 2017.

Last season, Gordon seemed to have found the ideal landing spot in Seattle. After being claimed off waivers by the team last November, he quickly made a strong impression at all levels of the organization with his work ethic on the practice field and during meetings. It seemed like a perfect fit for the team and player.

Unfortunately, the good feelings didn't last near as long as hoped. Gordon was noticeably distant in the locker room after the Seahawks beat the Panthers in Charlotte last December and didn't make himself available to reporters, clearly indicating something was wrong.

The following day, news broke Gordon had been suspended indefinitely once again and his promising start was finished within a blink of an eye. At the time, Wilson remained hopeful he would get another chance with the team down the road.

"He was going through a lot in his life at the time, to be honest. Those are all personal things," Wilson said. "But I think that he did a tremendous job of really bonding with the guys, fitting in the right way. He was about the approach, studying the playbook, he was ready to roll... He fit in the right way."

As Wilson noted, coach Pete Carroll has always been open to providing players second chances. Though Gordon is well beyond that stage given his history, how he carried himself in his brief time in Seattle last year played a key role in the decision to bring him back at the end of training camp.

Wilson, who has maintained lines of communication with Gordon in recent months, says the receiver has kept close tabs on the Seahawks while awaiting his reinstatement. Having stayed in the Pacific Northwest throughout his suspension and since being re-signed in September, there's no question he wants to contribute for a franchise that has stuck by him through this process.

If his head is on straight, Gordon will certainly have a chance to make an impact once he returns later this month. Most notably, after recording several clutch grabs to move the chains last season, the team could use his sure hands on third downs, as they rank 26th in the league in conversion rate through 11 games. In Wilson's own words, he's sure he will "make key plays" to help Seattle's cause on the field.

Ultimately, however, the star quarterback prays having a strong support system around him will help Gordon avoid the pitfalls that have derailed his life to this point. Because at the end of the day, his long-term health and well-being matter far more than what he accomplishes on a football field.

“I've always told you guys I'm going to pray for people. I'm going to pray for people to overcome them all. I’m rooting for him to be able to overcome and hopefully this time it's better than the last time.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Gordon Reinstated, Eligible to Return to Seahawks in Week 16

After months of waiting, Gordon has finally been reinstated by the NFL and will begin undergoing COVID-19 testing immediately, opening the door for him to play in the final two games of the regular season for Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Improved Conditioning, Preparation Aided Seahawks DT Jarran Reed's Development

Looking to bounce back after a poor 2019 campaign, Reed has endured some highs and lows so far this season but through it all, the fifth-year defensive tackle has continued relying on the lessons he learned during his second season in Seattle.

Thomas Hall10

Film Breakdown: Understanding Basics of Seahawks 'Bear' Front

In the past three weeks, Seattle's defense has evolved from a liability into a suddenly formidable unit. What's been the secret? Schematic changes have played a role, including using "bear" fronts more frequently than any time previously in the Pete Carroll era.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks vs. Eagles Week 12 Predictions

Aiming for sole possession of first place in the NFC West, will Russell Wilson and the Seahawks find a way to win their seventh straight against the Eagles on Monday Night Football?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Optimistic Carlos Dunlap Won't Miss Time With Foot Injury

After exiting Monday's win early with a sore foot, Dunlap wouldn't have participated on Wednesday if Seattle had a normal mid-week practice. Still, his injury doesn't sound serious and the organization remains hopeful he won't miss any games.

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll Extremely Pleased with Seahawks Season-Long Consistency on Special Teams

Despite the lack of attention received up to this point, Seattle's special teams unit has performed far beyond expectations this season and it'll be critical for them to continue producing consistently in the ever-so-important third phase of the game.

Thomas Hall10

Shaquill Griffin: 'Energy is Different' as Seahawks' Secondary Develops Chemistry, Trust

Playing with three out of four projected starters in the secondary for the first time since Week 9, Seattle held Philadelphia to 215 passing yards and 17 points in a dominant effort on the road. The key? For Griffin, it all boils down to chemistry in the defensive backfield.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks' Poona Ford Evolving Into One of NFL's Best Defensive Tackles

Already a stout run defender in the trenches, Ford has elevated his game to another level in his third NFL season by becoming a consistently productive interior pass rusher for Seattle, quickly developing into an elite talent at the position.

CorbinSmithNFL

Jamal Adams Finally Arrives as Seahawks' Agent of Chaos

Known for his rare pass rushing skills and penchant for creating havoc at the safety position, the Seahawks believed they landed a one-of-a-kind defensive weapon when they traded for Jamal Adams. Finally, after a pair of injuries, the former All-Pro is living up to the hype leading a surging defense.

Nick Lee

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 23-17 Victory Over Eagles

While it wasn't always pretty, Seattle eked out a six-point road win in Philadelphia to improve to 8-3 on the season. After re-watching the game, which players stood out in the victory?

CorbinSmithNFL