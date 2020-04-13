SeahawkMaven
Russell Wilson and Ciara Join Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Challenge

Landon Buford

Two weeks ago, Grammy Award-winning artist Drake released his new hit single 'Tootsie Slide' and followed it up with a video release acknowledging the current state of the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The music video opens up with empty streets in his hometown of Toronto. During the middle of the performance, Drake dances in the middle of his house to showcase social distancing practices.

Drake's visual has sparked yet another Drake-inspired challenge that has taken over the internet during the quarantine process and allowed numerous people to show off their versions of the "Tootsie Slide." DJ Khaled, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Chance the Rapper, and the creators who created the dance for Drake 'Toosie, Hiii Key, Ayo & Teo, were among those who gave their own rendition from home.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine's Charles Holmes, Teo and Toosie shared that coronavirus messed with the release date of the single and Drake reached out for help with the dance creation.

“I’mma a spill a little bit of tea, not a lot,” Teo said. “See, the coronavirus messed up the dropping schedule. He was gon’ have us in the music video and junk, but the coronavirus messed it up. So it took us two extra weeks to drop the video we made for it.”

“Drake hit me up and was like, ‘Yo, I need your help,” Toosie said. “So he sends the record. It was just an idea at the time. It was just the hook and a verse. I came up with this dance. [Drake said,] ‘What you think? You think you can come up with a dance for this song that I made?’ So I sit down, listen to it. Luckily, I’m at Ayo and Teo’s house with Hii Key and all of us. We all chilling. We came up with it pretty fast. We just all pieced it together. We all contributed.”

Over the weekend, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, wife Ciara, and Future Jr. posted their own video on Instagram performing the 'Toosie Slide' as they joined the newest Drake challenge.

Ciara captioned the video, "We did that, Toosie.... And I’m Pregnant" as she killed the challenge and once again reminded everyone that she is a world-class dancer just as she did back in the early 2000s with hits such as "1, 2 Step" featuring Missy Elliott.

Wilson also posted the video on his Instagram:

"Toosie Slide" is the latest track Drake has dropped this year after releasing the singles "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle." He also collaborated with Ciara's ex-fiance Future on "Life Is Good" and “Desires." Since it has been two years since he released Scorpion, which features other Drake challenge singles "In My Feelings" and "Nonstop," it's clear the Toronto native is pushing towards releasing a new album in 2020.

