SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll 'Fired Up' About Seahawks Rookie RB DeeJay Dallas

CorbinSmithNFL

SEATTLE, WA - When Chris Carson returns from his latest absence attending to personal matters, he will be the Seahawks starting running back. There's no disputing his standing as the team's primary workhorse after back-to-back 1,100-plus yard seasons starring in the backfield.

But while the fourth-year back has been out of town for the vast majority of training camp thus far, rookie DeeJay Dallas has taken advantage in his first NFL opportunity. The fourth-round pick out of Miami has left a strong initial impression on teammates and coaches both as a runner and receiver while also contributing on special teams.

Among his biggest fans thus far? None other than Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, who have already developed an affinity for the versatile, hard-nosed rookie.

"He's a real natural athlete," Carroll said after Seattle's mock scrimmage on Saturday. "He's played quarterback in his background, he's been a receiver, so at the running back spot, he brings some talented background running routes and getting out of the backfield and feeling real comfortable in situations down the field catching and all. He's done a nice job for us to kinda establish himself and you can count on him already."

Originally recruited to Miami as a receiver, Dallas transitioned to the backfield midway through his freshman season. The following season, he led the Hurricanes with over 1,200 all-purpose yards and tied for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns while serving a reserve role behind Travis Homer, who is now his teammate in Seattle.

Dallas also starred as a return specialist during the 2018 season, particularly on the punt return unit. He returned 11 punts for 191 yards and returned one punt for a score while adding 367 kick return yards.

After opting to declare early for the NFL Draft following a successful junior campaign in which he produced 833 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns, the Seahawks used an early day three pick to snag Dallas. Many viewed the selection as an insurance policy for Rashaad Penny, who continues to rehab from knee reconstructive surgery.

Right away, even without having the chance to work with him on the practice field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson could tell the rookie running back was programmed differently.

"He's been one of my favorite players, DeeJay Dallas," Wilson smiled. "He's done a tremendous job of coming in with the right attitude, super professional."

Taking initiative to help get rookies up to speed amid unique circumstances, Wilson hosted calls and engaged in group messages with Seattle's 2020 class throughout the spring. Early on, Dallas emerged as one of the leaders of the group, which stood out to the franchise quarterback.

"We have a lot of great rookies," Wilson commented. "But he was one of the guys who really took charge of it all."

After drafting Dallas, Carroll and general manager John Schneider emphasized his talents on special teams as one of the prime reasons he rocketed up the Seahawks draft board. Much like Homer a year before him, the organization also valued his third-down back capabilities as a receiver and pass protector.

Through the first two weeks of camp, Dallas has been even better than anticipated, particularly when it comes to catching the ball out of the backfield. On a daily basis, he has shown a knack for creating plays running between the tackles, powering through all the "rookie treatment" veteran defenders can throw at him, as well as racking up yardage after the catch in space and in traffic.

"He's caught the ball extremely well, he runs it well, he's got great vision," Wilson assessed. "He just brings great enthusiasm to the game, so I've been fired up about DeeJay and he's one of my favorite guys on the team as a rookie. He's been special for us."

Carroll agreed, and though carries will be hard to come by with Carson, fellow veteran Carlos Hyde, Homer, and eventually Penny vying for snaps, the rookie hasn't backed down and looks squarely in the mix for the Seahawks third-down role as well as return duties with less than a month until the season opener in Atlanta.

"He's right in it. He's getting involved in special teams, it's going to be a big factor for him. But I'm surprised it's been so clear that he fits in in the throwing game. Not that he hasn't run the ball well - he's done fine there too - but probably ahead of where we would have expected him in the throwing game."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Seahawks Legend Earl Thomas Could be Released by Ravens

The pure insanity of 2020 has made its way onto the football field. Earl Thomas, former Seahawks legend, appears to be well on his way to being released just three weeks before the regular season begins.

Colby Patnode

by

Smittyjd1984

Statistics, Injury Updates from Seahawks Mock Game

Though limited to just two quarters due to a scary injury suffered by Branden Jackson, several Seahawks still starred in the brief dress rehearsal, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

CorbinSmithNFL

Branden Jackson Suffers Head Injury, Exits Seahawks Mock Game on Stretcher

Conducting their first dress rehearsal for the 2020 season, Jackson's head injury and departure on an ambulance led to the Seahawks canceling the remainder of the scrimmage.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Ready to Simulate Preseason in First 'Mock' Scrimmage

Placing an emphasis on making Saturday's mock scrimmage as close to a real preseason game as possible, the Seahawks will host their first dress rehearsal of the season at CenturyLink Field.

CorbinSmithNFL

With Name Cleared, Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Thrilled to Return to Field

Relieved to turn the page after armed robbery charges against him were dropped two weeks ago and he was reinstated from the commissioner's exempt list, Dunbar has shifted his focus back solely to football aiming to help the Seahawks win games.

CorbinSmithNFL

How Seahawks Top Draft Picks Have Fared in Week 1 Debuts

The Seahawks seem to believe that first round pick Jordyn Brooks could get significant snaps when the team suits up against the Falcons on September 13. Considering that possibility, how have Seattle's rookies fared in the first week of their career?

Colby Patnode

by

QuisCustodes

5 Observations from Seahawks Eighth Training Camp Practice

In the final tuneup before heading to CenturyLink Field for Saturday's first "mock" scrimmage game, several young players flashed on both sides of the football, including second-year safety Marquise Blair.

CorbinSmithNFL

In 'Race Against the Clock,' Veteran Seahawks Pleased with O-Line Progress

Without the luxury of playing together on the field during OTAs and minicamps, a Seahawks' offensive line featuring three new starters is trying to become a cohesive unit with limited padded practices before the season opener.

CorbinSmithNFL

It's Power Rankings season... where would you rank Seattle?

https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-power-rankings-seahawks-early-risers-in-training-camp

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes

5 Observations from Seahawks Seventh Training Camp Practice

Led by their prized offseason acquisition in Jamal Adams, the Seahawks defense dominated for most of Thursday's non-padded practice, which may have been the most competitive one of training camp thus far.

CorbinSmithNFL