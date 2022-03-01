Skip to main content

Russell Wilson Reiterates Commitment to Seahawks, Not Interested in East Coast

While trade rumors will surely continue due to the nature of the offseason, Wilson made his most definitive statement yet indicating he doesn't plan to play anywhere but Seattle next season.

For fans of the Commanders, Buccaneers, and other suitors east of the Mississippi River hopeful to land Russell Wilson via trade, the star quarterback put the possibility of playing for any of those teams to rest quickly.

During an interview on the Today show, Wilson was asked up front whether or not he would be interested in playing for Washington. Despite growing up in nearby Richmond, Virginia, the perennial Pro Bowler doesn't sound interested in returning to his former stomping grounds or to the East Coast in general.

“I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson responded. “I got my whole family over here. I’m from Richmond and I know what you mean. I got people hitting me up every day.”

During the Pro Bowl last month, photos of Wilson and his wife Ciara with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen sparked speculation the team would try to acquire the star quarterback this offseason. But Washington wasn't listed on the four teams Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers released a year ago as potential landing spots his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for.

In fact, of the four teams Rodgers gave ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Bears and Saints were the furthest east and none of them were anywhere close to the East Coast. While the organization could try to persuade him to change his mind if the Seahawks actually had interest in trading Wilson away, what already looked like a long shot now looks improbable at best.

Ultimately, even if Wilson desired going to Washington, Tampa Bay, or another franchise on the opposite side of the country, none of those teams can offer Seattle a viable veteran quarterback as part of the return package. General manager John Schneider certainly will not be shipping him out of town with career backups Blaine Gabbert or Taylor Heinicke pegged as his replacement.

If those teams offered a boatload of draft picks, that wouldn't be a sufficient enough return with coach Pete Carroll and Schneider not wanting to embark on a full-scale rebuild with a rookie quarterback. This isn't a great draft class at the position either, making the chances of such a deal happening even more remote.

As it stands, while some interpreted his words to leave the door open for his departure, Wilson's comments to reporters late in the season suggested his heart remained set on staying in Seattle. Though he may have explored his options as multiple reports hinted, his latest remarks make it clear he doesn't plan on going anywhere this offseason and wants to remain with the Seahawks.

“Seattle is the place that I'm at right now, and I love it,” Wilson said. “It’s great man.”

Wilson currently has two years remaining on the five-year, $140 million extension he signed prior to the 2019 season and carries a $37 million cap hit in 2022. Despite missing three games with a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger last season, he still completed 64.8 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 14 starts and earned his ninth Pro Bowl selection.

