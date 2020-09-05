Seahawks 2020 Roster Cuts Live Tracker

Now that training camp has officially concluded and the NFL regular season starts in five days, the Seahawks must trim their roster from 80 to 53 players before 1 PM PST on Saturday.

Which players will survive cuts? And which ones will be looking for another job?

Check out our live roster cuts tracker early and often as news trickles in about which players will be on the chopping block, restructured contracts, free agent signings, and more.

7:09 AM: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, receiver David Moore has agreed to a restructured one-year contract to stay with the Seahawks. Signed to an original round tender earlier in the offseason, he was set to make $2.13 million in 2020. While terms of the reworked deal have yet to be revealed, he will still be an unrestricted free agent next March.

9:18 AM: According to Mike Dugar of the Athletic, safety Ryan Neal has been waived by the Seahawks. The versatile defender has prior experience at cornerback as well and played in a couple of games for Seattle on special teams last year. He's likely a candidate to bring back on the practice squad.

9:25 AM: Per a team source, the Seahawks have waived tight end Stephen Sullivan. Drafted in the seventh round out of LSU, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday that the rookie has been dealing with a hip injury and didn't finish off camp as they hoped he would. But the organization hopes to be able to bring him back on the practice squad to continue developing him. This news bodes well for veteran Luke Willson and possibly undrafted rookie Tyler Mabry.

9:35 AM: According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, the Seahawks have waived second-year receiver Cody Thompson. The former Toledo standout had a legitimate shot at making the 53-man roster after a fast start to training camp, but an injury cost him an entire week of practice and halted his momentum. There's a possibility he could return on the practice squad.

9:39 AM: As reported by Henderson, second-year defensive tackle P.J. Johnson has been waived after spending the past two weeks with the team. The 335-pound interior defender flashed at times during his brief stay, but the coaching staff must not have seen enough to warrant keeping him on the roster. There's also the possibility another veteran will be brought in before Week 1 to reinforce the position group.

9:45 AM: Per a team source, Seattle has waived quarterback Danny Etling, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta last month. The third-year signal caller out of LSU made a strong impression in his brief time with the team and could be the favorite to earn a practice squad spot over rookie Anthony Gordon.

9:53 AM: In the first real shocker, Dugar reported the Seahawks have waived third-year linebacker Shaquem Griffin. The former UCF star seemed to have found his niche as a situational pass rusher and core special teams player, but with the addition of Bruce Irvin in free agency and incredible depth at the position, he apparently became expendable. With new rules allowing six players with any service time on the practice squad, he could be back in that capacity.