SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Corbin Smith

With three days and seven rounds officially in the books, the Seahawks added eight new players to the fold as part of their 2020 draft class.

But once "Mr. Irrelevant" is selected to wrap up the actual draft, business doesn't stop there, as Seattle and all 31 other NFL teams will be looking to sign talented undrafted free agents to fill out 90-man rosters. The Seahawks had 78 players on their roster after the draft, which means they can add 12 more players before reaching the limit.

While the Seahawks have yet to announce any undrafted signings, here's a look at players who have been linked to the franchise since the draft came to a close.

Eli Mencer, LB, Albany

Starring for the Great Danes, Mencer earned Second-Team All-American honors at the FCS level after producing 14.5 sacks as a senior. Due to his size (6-foot-1, 229 pounds), he will likely compete at the SAM linebacker spot for Seattle.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

It was a bit of a surprise Gordon, who finished second in the FBS with 5,579 passing yards in 2019, didn't hear his name called on draft weekend. But this may be the perfect landing spot for the former Cougars starter, as he'll be able to stay in state and currently is the only backup quarterback on the roster behind Russell Wilson.

Anthony Jones, RB, Florida International

Now fully recovered from a gunshot wound to the head, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Jones will get a chance to compete in a Seattle backfield that also added DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round of the draft. If he's able to make a run for a roster spot or even a practice squad role, it will be a sensational story.

Chris Miller, S, Baylor

One of the Big 12 conference's hardest hitters, Miller earned a reputation for drawing targeting penalties and his aggressiveness works against him frequently. But he has the mindset Seattle looks for at the safety position if he can become more disciplined and should have a shot to compete for a special teams role.

Gavin Heslop, CB, Stony Brook

Possessing the size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) Seattle prefers at cornerback, Heslop lacks refined ball skills in terms of creating interceptions, but he's a capable tackler who forced three fumbles as a senior for the Seawolves. He's an intriguing developmental outside corner who may have practice squad potential.

Josh Avery, DT, Southeast Missouri State

Taking the JUCO route, Avery didn't play at all in 2017, but returned for his senior season with the Redhawks and produced 11 tackles and a sack. He's primarily getting the opportunity due to his 6-foot-4, 320-pound frame and could compete at nose tackle.

Seth Dawkins, WR, Louisville

Dawkins' overall production slipped his last two seasons with the Cardinals, but he did produce 642 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore catching passes from future MVP Lamar Jackson. He has excellent size at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds and has prior kick return experience.

Marcus Webb, DT, Troy

Though listed as a defensive tackle, the 279-pound Webb may get a look as a base defensive end in Seattle. He produced 7.0 sacks as a senior for the Trojans.

Tyler Mabry, TE, Maryland

Continuing to add depth at tight end, Mabry provides decent size (6-foot-4, 248 pounds) and produced over 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns in four seasons for the Terrapins.

Tommy Champion, OL, Mississippi State

A big-bodied 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman with prior starting experience at guard and right tackle, Champion will likely compete at right tackle with the Seahawks.

Kemah Siverand, CB, Oklahoma State

Though he was never a full-time defensive starter for the Cowboys, Severand excelled on special teams and the 6-foot-1, 200 pound defensive back will have a chance to carve out a role in the third phase of the game for the Seahawks.

Debione Renfro, DB, Texas A&M

Another lengthy cornerback/safety hybrid, the 6-foot-2 Renfro produced 123 tackles and 14 passes defensed in three seasons with the Aggies. It remains unclear where he'll compete, but he has the length to play on the outside as a developmental cornerback.

Josh Norwood, DB, West Virginia

After opening his career as a cornerback at Ohio State, Norwood transferred to West Virginia and became a starting free safety. Given his size, he could stay there or maybe get a look at slot cornerback in Seattle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

by

HoneyBadger

Seahawks Trade Back Into Draft, Select TE Stephen Sullivan

Not content with going through the entire seventh round without making a selection, John Schneider traded a future draft choice to re-enter the draft and selected a traits-based tight end in Sullivan.

Corbin Smith

by

landonbuford

Beating Tremendous Odds, Stephen Sullivan Hopes His Journey to Seahawks Inspires Others

Growing up in extreme poverty and spending time homeless, Sullivan easily could have turned to a life of crime. But adversity motivated him to be different, and now in Seattle, he hopes to serve as a model for other underprivileged youth to achieve success.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks May Have Hit Jackpot with UDFA Signing of QB Anthony Gordon

The Seahawks love drafting running backs almost as much as they seem to dislike drafting quarterbacks. And while they did just that on Saturday, they still made a splash finding a signal caller to potentially back up Russell Wilson.

Colby Patnode

How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Damien Lewis

Compared to the team's first two selections, experts seem to love Lewis as a third-round fit for the Seahawks.

Landon Buford

With Football Field as His 'Realm,' New Seahawk Darrell Taylor Eager to Embark on NFL Quest

Focused solely on football and making an impact right away for his new team, Taylor hopes to provide Seattle some much-needed pass rushing punch from the outset.

Nick Lee

How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Darrell Taylor

Some draft experts feel the Seahawks reached a little trading up for Taylor with the 48th pick in the second round, but the organization viewed him as a potential first round option.

Landon Buford

by

Rafael McMaster

Seahawks Going Local for Backup QB Candidate

Corbin Smith