Seahawks Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

With three days and seven rounds officially in the books, the Seahawks added eight new players to the fold as part of their 2020 draft class.

But once "Mr. Irrelevant" is selected to wrap up the actual draft, business doesn't stop there, as Seattle and all 31 other NFL teams will be looking to sign talented undrafted free agents to fill out 90-man rosters. The Seahawks had 78 players on their roster after the draft, which means they can add 12 more players before reaching the limit.

While the Seahawks have yet to announce any undrafted signings, here's a look at players who have been linked to the franchise since the draft came to a close.

Eli Mencer, LB, Albany

Starring for the Great Danes, Mencer earned Second-Team All-American honors at the FCS level after producing 14.5 sacks as a senior. Due to his size (6-foot-1, 229 pounds), he will likely compete at the SAM linebacker spot for Seattle.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

It was a bit of a surprise Gordon, who finished second in the FBS with 5,579 passing yards in 2019, didn't hear his name called on draft weekend. But this may be the perfect landing spot for the former Cougars starter, as he'll be able to stay in state and currently is the only backup quarterback on the roster behind Russell Wilson.

Anthony Jones, RB, Florida International

Now fully recovered from a gunshot wound to the head, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Jones will get a chance to compete in a Seattle backfield that also added DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round of the draft. If he's able to make a run for a roster spot or even a practice squad role, it will be a sensational story.

Chris Miller, S, Baylor

One of the Big 12 conference's hardest hitters, Miller earned a reputation for drawing targeting penalties and his aggressiveness works against him frequently. But he has the mindset Seattle looks for at the safety position if he can become more disciplined and should have a shot to compete for a special teams role.

Gavin Heslop, CB, Stony Brook

Possessing the size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) Seattle prefers at cornerback, Heslop lacks refined ball skills in terms of creating interceptions, but he's a capable tackler who forced three fumbles as a senior for the Seawolves. He's an intriguing developmental outside corner who may have practice squad potential.

Josh Avery, DT, Southeast Missouri State

Taking the JUCO route, Avery didn't play at all in 2017, but returned for his senior season with the Redhawks and produced 11 tackles and a sack. He's primarily getting the opportunity due to his 6-foot-4, 320-pound frame and could compete at nose tackle.

Seth Dawkins, WR, Louisville

Dawkins' overall production slipped his last two seasons with the Cardinals, but he did produce 642 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore catching passes from future MVP Lamar Jackson. He has excellent size at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds and has prior kick return experience.

Marcus Webb, DT, Troy

Though listed as a defensive tackle, the 279-pound Webb may get a look as a base defensive end in Seattle. He produced 7.0 sacks as a senior for the Trojans.

Tyler Mabry, TE, Maryland

Continuing to add depth at tight end, Mabry provides decent size (6-foot-4, 248 pounds) and produced over 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns in four seasons for the Terrapins.

Tommy Champion, OL, Mississippi State

A big-bodied 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman with prior starting experience at guard and right tackle, Champion will likely compete at right tackle with the Seahawks.

Kemah Siverand, CB, Oklahoma State

Though he was never a full-time defensive starter for the Cowboys, Severand excelled on special teams and the 6-foot-1, 200 pound defensive back will have a chance to carve out a role in the third phase of the game for the Seahawks.

Debione Renfro, DB, Texas A & M

Another lengthy cornerback/safety hybrid, the 6-foot-2 Renfro produced 123 tackles and 14 passes defensed in three seasons with the Aggies. It remains unclear where he'll compete, but he has the length to play on the outside as a developmental cornerback.

Josh Norwood, DB, West Virginia

After opening his career as a cornerback at Ohio State, Norwood transferred to West Virginia and became a starting free safety. Given his size, he could stay there or maybe get a look at slot cornerback in Seattle.