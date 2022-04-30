Seahawks 2022 UDFA Live Tracker

Tracking all of the Seahawks' undrafted free agent signings following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the Seahawks have come away with nine new prospects. The roster additions are far from done, however, as the undrafted rookie free agent market opens up.

Every prospect who didn't hear their name called over the past three days will now try to land a contract with an NFL team or an invitation to rookie minicamp.

Seattle has been the home of several undrafted successes since 2010, including receiver Doug Baldwin and defensive tackle Poona Ford. At the end of last year, the Seahawks had seven 2021 UDFAs on their active roster or practice squad:

Josh Johnson, RB, Louisiana-Monroe*

Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State

Jake Curhan, T, California**

Greg Eiland, T, Mississippi State

Pier Olivier Lestage, G, Montréal

Jarrod Hewitt, DL, Virginia Tech

Jon Rhattigan, LB, Army*

* Denotes player who either finished or spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Seahawks' active roster

** Denotes player who started games for the Seahawks in 2021

Making the roster will be a bit more difficult for UDFAs than it was a year ago. After all, Seattle added just three rookies to the mix during last year's draft. This year, that number has tripled, condensing available roster spots to a minimum.

Nevertheless, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have their staff hard at work to secure more competition before rookie minicamp opens on May 14. This page will be regularly updated as reports of the Seahawks' UDFA signings come down, so be sure to check back often.

Josh Onujiogu, EDGE, Farmingham State

Per Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Onujiogu is heading to Seattle. Measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, the Division III product was a two-time MASCAC Defensive Player of the Year and led the conference with 13.5 sacks and recorded 68 tackles in 11 games last year.

Levi Lewis, QB, Louisiana-Lafayette

Starting in four seasons for the Ragin' Cajuns, the left-handed Lewis owns the school record for career touchdown passes with 74. He's only 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, but he possesses a fairly strong and accurate arm, averaging a completion rate of 61.2 percent and threw for a total of 9,203 yards. He also put up 1,088 rushing yards and 14 scores with his legs. Sources confirm to AllSeahawks that Lewis will be signing with Seattle as a UDFA.

Deontai Williams, S, Nebraska

Williams will be signing with the Seahawks as a UDFA, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The defensive back out of Nebraska did a lot of different things for the Cornhuskers, including blitzing off the edge and matching up with receivers in the slot. He netted four interceptions and wrapped up 46 combined tackles in 2021.

Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

Eleby, Dee Eskridge's former quarterback at Western Michigan, has accepted an invitation to the Seahawks' rookie minicamp after going undrafted. The 6-foot, 208-pound passer threw for 45 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions in college, but poor testing in the pre-draft process plummeted his stock.

Shamarious Gilmore, G, Georgia State

A five-year starter at Georgia State, Gilmore met with the Seahawks at the College Gridiron Showcase in February. He earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors in each of his final two years in school.