Seahawks Add Depth at Running Back, Re-Sign Alex Collins

Following an impressive sample of work in 2020, running back Alex Collins returns to the Seahawks once more.

With Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde both set to hit free agency next month, one of the biggest tasks for the Seahawks this offseason is to get deeper at running back. Per the NFL transaction wire, they've made progress on that front by officially re-signing Alex Collins this earlier today.

Contract details are unknown as of this writing.

Originally drafted by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft, Collins' small sample of success in the league came after his departure from the Pacific Northwest. With the Ravens in 2017 and '18, the University of Arkansas alum averaged 4.1 yards per carry on 1,384 total rushing yards in 25 games. In that time, he put up 13 touchdowns on the ground and also caught 38 passes - one of which went for a score - for 292 receiving yards.

Arrested in March of 2019 for possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams with intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm in his vehicle at the time of his apprehension, Collins was subsequently released by Baltimore. Later pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges, he would not see an NFL field again until he signed back with the Seahawks this past November.

Though Collins spent the remainder of the 2020 season on Seattle's practice squad, he was able to make a few appearances for the team thanks to the NFL's new rules which allowed practice squad players to be elevated to the active roster.

Collins made his season debut in Week 9 against the Bills, but saw just two carries for five yards. The following week, however, he scored a touchdown on the Seahawks' opening drive and finished the day with 43 yards on 11 carries in the team's eventual 23-16 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

After the NFL lifted restrictions on how many times a player could be promoted to the active roster, Collins got another opportunity to shine in Seattle's regular season finale against the 49ers. While he didn't check into the game until late, he found the end zone again on a total of five carries for 29 yards and left a lasting impression on the Seahawks and our very own Corbin Smith.

With his return, Collins now slots in near the top of a running back room that currently boasts Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, and Patrick Carr. Given the lack of dependability in that group, Collins - for now - seems to be in prime position to take on a decent workload in 2021.