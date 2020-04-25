SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Add to Offensive Line, Draft Damien Lewis in Third Round

Corbin Smith

Despite signing multiple guards and centers during free agency, the Seahawks aren't quite done adding depth to their interior offensive line.

Following a trade down with Carolina to acquire an additional fifth-round selection, Seattle selected LSU guard Damien Lewis with the 69th overall selection. Barring a trade back into the third round, the team won't pick again on day two.

Previously taking the JUCO route, Lewis became an immediate starter for LSU upon his arrival on campus in 2018, starting 28 combined games. The powerful 327-pound mauler started all 15 games for the Tigers national title team last year, earning Second-Team All-SEC recognition.

While the pick may surprise after signing B.J. Finney, Chance Warmack, and Mike Iupati in recent weeks, the Seahawks clearly are looking for a long-term starter at both guard positions. The competition in the trenches will be intense, exactly how coach Pete Carroll prefers it.

Best known for his run blocking prowess, Lewis fits the big-bodied road grader mold Seattle wants at the guard position and he can drive defenders off the line of scrimmage. Though his movement skills are average for the position, he's a capable puller on traps and power and holds his own on inside zone runs.

On the flip side, Lewis' pass protection was problematic at times while at LSU. He will need to make major improvements in that area under the coaching of Mike Solari before he finds his way into the starting lineup, but in the interior, his footwork deficiencies should be masked in Seattle's scheme.

After dealing away pick No. 101 to the Jets to move up to acquire defensive end Darrell Taylor, the Seahawks are scheduled to pick next at No. 133 in the fourth round on Saturday.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Japan808Seahawk
Japan808Seahawk

Damien Lewis? Wow and the Happy Meal surprise toy continues. Don’t get me wrong , I’ve watch Damien several games this year and he was powerful and worked hard but lacked in many areas. But unless he’s smart enough to move to C I believe he’s too short in this day and age to have a long career as OG in the NFL his C at LSU Cushenberry would have been the pic for us which would have either assisted us to move on from Brit this year or next year. Of course all eyes have been on a cost savings salary cap relief with cutting Brit.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

by

HoneyBadger

Seahawks Trade Up in Second Round, Select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

With finding pass rushing help remaining a top priority, Seattle went into aggressive mode trading up to acquire Taylor, who put up strong sack numbers in the SEC over the past two years.

Corbin Smith

by

landonbuford

Seahawks Draft Clues have started!

Corbin Smith

by

gohawks48

First Round Pick Jordyn Brooks Adds Versatility, Toughness to Seahawks Defense

Few suspected Seattle would draft a linebacker early, let alone with its first pick at No. 27 overall. But by picking the best player on their draft board, the Seahawks can't wait to add Brooks to their defense.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

While a Surprise, Jordyn Brooks Certainly Fits Seahawks

Selecting anyone at No. 27 overall was a surprise, in itself, for the Seahawks. But an inside linebacker? What was John Schneider thinking?

Rob Rang

2020 NFL Draft: 5 Nickel Cornerbacks Seahawks Should Consider

As things stand, Seattle's slot cornerback role is Ugo Amadi's to lose. But analyst Matty Brown thinks the Seahawks should bring in competition for him, outlining five possible NFL Draft targets.

Matty F. Brown

12 Players Seahawks Should Target on Day Two of 2020 NFL Draft

Seattle shocked everyone in the first round by not only staying at No. 27 overall, but using its native pick on a linebacker. With several bigger needs left to address, John Schneider should look closely at these 10 options on day two.

Corbin Smith

Schneider: Seahawks Attempted to Trade Down Before Drafting Jordyn Brooks

Seattle looked destined to trade down or out of the first round for a ninth consecutive draft. But then, John Schneider's former employer had other ideas, throwing a wrench in the team's plans before selecting Brooks.

Corbin Smith

by

gohawks48