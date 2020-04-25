Seahawks Add to Offensive Line, Draft Damien Lewis in Third Round

Despite signing multiple guards and centers during free agency, the Seahawks aren't quite done adding depth to their interior offensive line.

Following a trade down with Carolina to acquire an additional fifth-round selection, Seattle selected LSU guard Damien Lewis with the 69th overall selection. Barring a trade back into the third round, the team won't pick again on day two.

Previously taking the JUCO route, Lewis became an immediate starter for LSU upon his arrival on campus in 2018, starting 28 combined games. The powerful 327-pound mauler started all 15 games for the Tigers national title team last year, earning Second-Team All-SEC recognition.

While the pick may surprise after signing B.J. Finney, Chance Warmack, and Mike Iupati in recent weeks, the Seahawks clearly are looking for a long-term starter at both guard positions. The competition in the trenches will be intense, exactly how coach Pete Carroll prefers it.

Best known for his run blocking prowess, Lewis fits the big-bodied road grader mold Seattle wants at the guard position and he can drive defenders off the line of scrimmage. Though his movement skills are average for the position, he's a capable puller on traps and power and holds his own on inside zone runs.

On the flip side, Lewis' pass protection was problematic at times while at LSU. He will need to make major improvements in that area under the coaching of Mike Solari before he finds his way into the starting lineup, but in the interior, his footwork deficiencies should be masked in Seattle's scheme.

After dealing away pick No. 101 to the Jets to move up to acquire defensive end Darrell Taylor, the Seahawks are scheduled to pick next at No. 133 in the fourth round on Saturday.