Seahawks Announce 13 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Once the draft concludes, business doesn't stop for NFL teams as they work diligently to sign priority undrafted free agents. Which players will be joining the Seahawks for the 2021 season?

During draft weekend, the Seahawks added a franchise-low three new players this weekend, selecting receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, cornerback Tre Brown, and tackle Stone Forsythe.

But once "Mr. Irrelevant" is selected to wrap up the actual draft, business doesn't stop there, as Seattle and all 31 other NFL teams look to sign talented undrafted free agents to fill out 90-man rosters. This year was especially interesting for the Seahawks given their lack of draft picks, as general manager John Schneider expected they would be able to sway "recruits" with tons of roster spots open.

Which undrafted players will officially join Seattle's roster heading into the offseason program? Here's a look at all 13 confirmed signings.

Tammorion Terry, Receiver, Florida State

A size/traits based-prospect, Terry measured in a 6-foot-3, 207 pounds and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at Florida State's pro day. Drops have been a persistent issue for him, but he produced over 1,100 receiving yards in 2019 and averaged 18.8 yards per reception with 18 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He could have a chance to compete for a final roster spot going against Cody Thompson, Penny Hart, and John Ursua.

Bryan Mills, Cornerback, North Carolina Central

A long, lanky cornerback prospect, Mills has intriguing ball skills, as he produced five interceptions as a junior against FCS competition. With that said, he struggled at the Senior Bowl and will need to improve technically and get much stronger to have a chance at sticking in the NFL. Seattle is a good landing spot for him to develop and potentially open his career on the practice squad.

Pier-Olivier Lestage, Guard/Center, Montreal

After surprisingly not drafting a center this weekend, the Seahawks promptly signed Lestage, who earned a Shrine Bowl invite after starring in Canada. At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, he plays with a bit of a mean streak and will receive a chance to compete against Kyle Fuller for a backup spot behind starting center Ethan Pocic.

Jared Hocker, Guard, Texas A&M

A former starter for the Aggies, Hocker brings excellent size (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) and length (33 1/4 inch arms) to the table. With SEC pedigree, he will vie for a reserve spot against Jordan Simmons and Phil Haynes in the interior.

B.J. Emmons, Running Back, Florida Atlantic

Formerly a top recruit for Alabama, Emmons battled injuries and transferred schools multiple times over the past five years, failing to come close to meeting expectations. But he's well worth the flier by Seattle, as he's a 5-foot-11, 215-pound battering ram with quality speed and athletic traits. He'll have a chance to compete for a potential practice squad spot.

Josh Johnson, Running Back, Louisiana Monroe

Two years ago, Johnson likely would have been drafted after producing 1,298 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Warhawks. However, he wasn't near as effective in 2020, rushing for only 321 yards in eight games and seeing his yards per carry dip down to 3.6 due to a hamstring injury. Back healthy, like Emmons, he could be vying for a single practice squad spot and potentially be in the backfield mix down the road.

Cade Johnson, Receiver, South Dakota State

One of the craftiest route runners in this draft class, the 5-foot-10, 184-pound Johnson somehow went undrafted despite shining in the Senior Bowl against top competition and producing 28 touchdown receptions in three seasons with the Jackrabbits. He doesn't possess elite speed, but he understands how to manufacture separation with his footwork and can create after the catch. Capable of contributing on special teams as well, he might be the undrafted signee with the best shot of cracking the 53-man roster.

Connor Wedington, Receiver, Stanford

A native of Sumner, Washington, Wedington will return to the Pacific Northwest providing plenty of special teams pop, as he served as the Cardinals primary kick returner each of the past two seasons. He also flashed at times as a receiver, producing 506 yards on 51 receptions in 2019. He plays a bit like a running back and tested really well with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and 6.66-second 3-cone drill, so he should be an intriguing skill player to watch in training camp.

Jon Rhattigan, Army, Linebacker

With K.J. Wright still unsigned, the Seahawks could use some extra depth at linebacker at the 6-foot, 236-pound Rhattigan could be a candidate to potentially earn a backup role at weakside linebacker. He produced 78 tackles in his lone season as a starter at Army and will have to carve out a role on special teams to have a chance to make Seattle's 53-man roster.

Jake Curhan, Offensive Tackle, California

After drafting 6-foot-8 tackle Stone Forsythe, Seattle added another big-bodied tackle prospect in Curhan, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 316 pounds. He doesn't have quite as much length as Forsythe and isn't near the athlete, but he served as a four-year starter and earned Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 honors twice. Reports have circulated indicating a heart condition may have led to him not being drafted and he's a quality player who should have a shot to compete for a backup tackle spot.

Greg Eiland, Guard, Mississippi State

Seattle didn't stop with Curhan looking for more massive tackle projects, as the team also agreed to terms with the 6-foot-7, 321-pound Eiland. Fundamentally, he's a raw talent with subpar athletic traits who struggles technically and needs major refinement with hand usage. But he possesses rare size and length and with adequate coaching, he may have a chance to eventually be a backup NFL tackle or guard.

Jarrod Hewitt, Defensive Tackle, Virginia Tech

While he has shorter arms (31 inches) than Seattle usually prefers at defensive tackle, Hewitt does meet their weight (290) and athletic thresholds for the position. After producing 9.5 sacks in his final two years with the Hokies, if he's able to show some pass rushing chops at the 3-tech position, he may have a chance to battle with Cedrick Lattimore and Myles Adams for one of the last spots on the depth chart.

Aashari Crosswell, Safety, Arizona State

Once a four-star recruit coming out of Long Beach Poly, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Crosswell produced 93 tackles, six interceptions and 25 passes defensed in three seasons with the Sun Devils. Though safety may be Seattle's deepest position, if he can show off his ball skills on the practice field and impresses on special teams, he could push Ryan Neal in training camp and the preseason for a reserve role and at minimum could be a practice squad developmental option.