Seahawks Announce Matt Hasselback, Mike Holmgren Will Join 'Ring of Honor' in 2021

Two of the franchise's most iconic figures will have their names hung up in the rafters during halftime ceremonies in late October.

One of the most prominent quarterback/coach combinations in Seahawks history will be immortalized as members of the franchise's Ring of Honor during the 2021 season.

As announced by the team, quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and legendary coach Mike Holmgren will become the 13th and 14th inductees to join the exclusive group. Hasselbeck will be inducted at halftime when Seattle faces New Orleans on October 25, while Holmgren will be inducted the following week when Jacksonville comes to Lumen Field on October 31.

Originally a sixth-round draft choice by the Packers out of Boston College, Hasselbeck joined the Seahawks via trade prior to the 2001 season. After bouncing in and out of the starting lineup in his first two seasons with the team, he broke out with 26 touchdowns during the 2003 season and earned his first Pro Bowl selection while guiding the franchise to a playoff berth.

From 2005 to 2007, Hasselbeck completed 61 percent of his passes and threw for 9,867 yards and 70 touchdowns, garnering two additional Pro Bowl nods. Orchestrating Holmgren's west coast offensive scheme behind one of the NFL's premier offensive lines, he led Seattle to the playoffs in all three seasons, including the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance in 2005.

Though the Seahawks struggled to win games during his final three seasons under center, Hasselbeck turned in one of his finest performances to close out his final year with the organization. While Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Quake" rightfully stole the show as a 7-9 Seattle squad upset New Orleans at then-named Qwest Field, the veteran quarterback was sensational in the victory, throwing for 272 yards and four touchdowns to outclass Drew Brees.

In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Hasselbeck completed 60 percent of his passes for 29,434 yards and 174 touchdowns, which rank second and third in franchise history respectively. He led the team to 69 regular season wins and a 5-6 record in the postseason.

After a successful six-year run with the Packers that included a Super Bowl XXXI victory after the 1996 season and five total playoff appearances, Holmgren resigned and took over as the Seahawks head coach and executive vice president/general manager prior to the 1999 season.

Though the team lost in the wild card round to Miami, Holmgren led Seattle to an AFC West division title and its first playoff appearance in 10 years. By 2002, he had been removed as general manager to focus solely on his coaching role and the Seahawks went on the franchise's most successful run at that point, making the playoffs for five consecutive seasons from 2003 to 2007.

In 17 years as an NFL head coach, Holmgren compiled a 161-111 regular season record and went 13-11 in postseason games with a 1-2 record in the Super Bowl. His 161 victories rank 16th all-time in NFL history and second behind Pete Carroll in Seahawks franchise history.