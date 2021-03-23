Seahawks Bolster Defensive End Position, Sign Kerry Hyder Jr. to Three-Year Deal

Following a few days of silence, the Seahawks have made back-to-back moves to strengthen their pass-rush. Just minutes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported their re-signing of edge rusher Benson Mayowa, Adam Schefter of ESPN took to Twitter with the news they've also come to a three-year agreement with former 49ers defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terms on the deal, per Schefter, see Hyder making $16.5 million with an ability to earn $17.5 million. However, as 950 KJR's Curtis Crabtree reported, the contract is structured similarly to the one running back Chris Carson signed with the Seahawks on Friday. The deal essentially breaks down to two years for $6.5 million with a voidable third year.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2014, the 29-year old has spent time with the Jets, Lions, Cowboys, and 49ers. Breaking out for the Lions in 2016, Hyder put up 8.0 sacks on 51 total pressures. Unfortunately, his momentum was brought to a screeching halt the following year, in which he suffered a torn Achilles in a preseason game.

It wouldn't be until 2020 that Hyder would see that kind of success on an NFL field again. In his lone season under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in San Francsico, Hyder burst back onto the scene to the tune of 8.5 sacks, 55 pressures, and 33 tackles. Pro Football Focus registered him for 675 snaps at both end positions, awarding him a run defense grade of 69.9; surprisingly, despite the production, they only gave him a pass-rush grade of 58.8.

Though he's lined up all along the defensive line in his career, Hyder is expected to work primarily as a five-tech defensive end in Seattle. If that's the case, signing Hyder - who's taken the majority of his NFL snaps at LEO - doesn't necessarily block a potential reunion with Carlos Dunlap.

Hyder is now the second former 49ers player the Seahawks have signed in the last week. Of their nine acquisitions thus far, only guard Gabe Jackson has come from outside the NFC West.

Following Dunlap's release, the Seahawks lacked a lead dog in their pass-rushing unit. If Dunlap doesn't return, they're hoping Hyder can ride the momentum of his 2020 breakout to help fill that void along with Mayowa, Darrell Taylor, Alton Robinson, L.J. Collier, and Rasheem Green.