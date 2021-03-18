Seahawks Bolster Tight End Group, Add Gerald Everett on One-Year Deal

Reuniting with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in the Pacific Northwest, Everett bring much-needed versatility and athleticism to Seattle's tight end room while adding another weapon to Russell Wilson's arsenal.

Hitting free agency for the first time in his career, tight end Gerald Everett is staying in the NFC West and will be hooking back up with an old friend in the Pacific Northwest.

According to Ian Rapoport, Everett has agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract with Seattle, reuniting him with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron previously served as tight end coach and passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and was on coach Sean McVay's staff for each of Everett's first four NFL seasons.

Everett, a 2017 second-round draft choice, caught 127 passes for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns in 61 games for the Rams. After catching only 16 passes as a rookie, he gradually improved his production in each of the past three seasons, finishing with career-highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (417) in 2020.

Interestingly, the best game of Everett's career came against the Seahawks in 2019 when he hauled in seven receptions for 136 yards. Despite his strong outing, Seattle wound up holding on for a thrilling 30-29 victory at then-named CenturyLink Field.

Set to continue his career with the Seahawks, Everett will provide much-needed athleticism and versatility at tight end. Coming out of South Alabama, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds, ran a sub-7.00 3-cone drill, and posted a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine, showcasing a rare blend of speed, quickness, and explosiveness for the position.

Though those athletic tools haven't quite translated to success as a receiver at the next level as expected, Everett offers the ability to run routes of the slot, block as an in-line tight end, and line up in the backfield. He's a true "move" tight end whose familiarity with Waldron's scheme should allow him to make an immediate impact as a chess piece of sorts, particularly in the passing game.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Everett can stretch the field down the seam as a size/speed mismatch for opposing defenders while also excelling at creating yardage after the catch, an area Seattle has struggled as a team in recent seasons. Last year, per Pro Football Focus, he averaged 5.6 yards after the catch per reception, which ranked fourth among tight ends with at least 40 targets.

Playing more extensive snaps as an in-line tight end over the past two seasons, Everett has also made steady improvements as a run blocker since entering the league. He earned a 76.3 run blocking grade from PFF in 2018, which ranked third among tight ends with at least 100 run blocking snaps. Last year, he finished with a respectable 63.2 grade, which ranked 32nd out of 82 qualified tight ends.

Turning 27 in June, the Seahawks likely view Everett as a player who has yet to reach his ceiling and can take over as the No. 1 tight end in a rotation featuring Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. Playing in an offense he knows inside and out, he will be looking to post career numbers catching passes from Russell Wilson before hitting free agency again in 2022.