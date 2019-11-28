Seahawks CB Tre Flowers Continuing to Develop 'Confidence and Awareness'

During the early stages of the 2019 season, cornerback Tre Flowers struggled mightily in coverage, surrendering several receptions and massive yardage during the first month of the schedule.

However, the second-year pro has vastly improved during the second half of the season, helping Seattle’s secondary develop into a quality unit for its suddenly stellar defense, which has now thrived in back-to-back games.

Through the first five games of the season, Flowers recorded a combined 22 tackles along with just a single pass deflection, which came in a season opening victory over Cincinnati. Receivers consistently found success beating him on quick slants and other short routes.

In five games since then, the Oklahoma State standout has produced a total of 23 tackles along with five pass deflections, including a career-high three passes defensed during Seattle’s 17-9 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. Flowers also registered his second career interception late in the fourth quarter, ultimately cementing Seattle's ninth win of the season.

Prior to Wednesday's practice, coach Pete Carroll spoke with reporters about the improvements and adjustments he has witnessed from Flowers in recent weeks.

“He’s an aggressive football player. He’s got an aggressive style about him. He brings that safety background from college days that he is a hitter and he’s looking for shots. He’s looking for disruptions on the ball. He’s a really good guy attacking the football when they’re carrying it. He’s one of our best guys throwing punches at the football and all," Carroll said. "He’s developing just in his confidence and his awareness just because of the situations he’s been through. He really communicates really well. He adjusts beautifully. He’s playing a good, strong style of play."

Carroll also elaborated on the differences between fellow cornerback Shaquill Griffin and Flowers, indicating he applies each of their strengths to the scheme, which has so far proven to be a successful method.

" He and Shaq are their own players. They don’t play the same. The way I look at it, they play differently. Even though they may look similar, they have different aspects of their game that we kind of try to amplify," Carroll explained. "He’s doing good. He’s playing good football. Made some nice plays last week, again. Got a pick again. He’s having a good season.”

While it’s still undetermined if star receiver Adam Thielen will suit up for the Vikings this week, the Seahawks will still have to game plan for fellow receiver Stefon Diggs to prevent him from tearing up their secondary during Monday's prime time game. Currently, the fifth-year pro is tied for the seventh-most receiving yards (880) and he’s also tied for the second-most receptions of 20-plus yards, according to NFL.com.

Griffin has transformed himself into one of the most respected corners in the NFL, as the third-year pro is tied for the second-most pass deflections in the league according to ESPN Stats. He'll be game for snaps against Diggs, but Flowers should also see plenty of reps against him as well since the Seahawks generally keep their cornerbacks on the same side every play.

This matchup will provide Flowers with another opportunity to showcase his skills against top competition. If he's successful limiting the production of Diggs and possibly Thielen as he did a year ago, then Minnesota's offense could have a tough time attacking downfield through the air against Seattle.