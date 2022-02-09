Seahawks Considering Karl Scott For Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Role

While Seattle has maintained contact with Sean Desai for the same role, Scott provides a potential hedge if the former Bears defensive coordinator secures the same job with another team.

Seeking a new defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach to replace Andre Curtis, the Seahawks appear to have dwindled their search down to two names to join coach Pete Carroll's staff.

While an earlier report from Matt Zenitz of On 3 Sports suggested the team was expected to hire him, per sources with knowledge of the situation, Seattle has only engaged in discussions with former Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott about the position at this stage. Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai also remains on the radar after interviewing with the Vikings for the same position earlier this week.

Scott, 36, has ascended the coaching ladder quickly since starting his career as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2007. He first jumped to the Division I level at Southeastern Louisiana, an FCS program, serving as linebackers coach from 2012 to 2013 before being elevated to defensive coordinator in 2014.

After a successful run with the Lions, who won a pair of Southland Conference championships in his three seasons with the school, he spent one year at Louisiana Tech as a defensive backs coach and held the same position at Texas Tech from 2016 to 2017. He then was hired as defensive backs coach at Alabama, working under legendary coach Nick Saban and helping the Crimson Tide to their 18th national title in 2020.

Last season, Scott finally made the jump to the NFL, accepting a defensive backs coaching gig on coach Mike Zimmer's staff. While Minnesota ranked 28th in the league in passing defense, the team finished 13th in turnovers generated and fourth in third down conversion rate. He wasn't retained when Zimmer was fired at the conclusion of the season and replaced by former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Meanwhile, after the Bears opted not to bring him back under new coach Matt Eberflus, Desai has been busy trying to land his next defensive coordinator gig. He previously interviewed with the Raiders and Giants, who opted instead to hire Patrick Graham and Wink Martindale as coordinators on their new staffs respectively. He's considered a finalist for the Vikings along with Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and Lions passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

In the event Desai isn't hired by Minnesota, only Houston and New Orleans currently have vacant defensive coordinator positions. With new Texans head coach Lovie Smith indicating he will call plays, the team may not hire a coordinator, while new Saints coach Dennis Allen is expected to promote defensive backs coach Kris Richard into his previous role.

Under such circumstances, Desai would likely need to settle for another defensive assistant position and given his previous ties with Hurtt and newly-hired defensive consultant Ed Donatell from their time together in Chicago, Seattle may be the ideal fit as a passing game coordinator. Per a source, Carroll has maintained contact with Desai and Scott with hopes of adding both to his staff, with the latter serving as a defensive backs coach regardless of whether Desai joins him or not.

This situation remains fluid for now with Desai's future uncertain and while the Seahawks have picked Hurtt to succeed Ken Norton Jr., they still have a pair of significant openings on their staff that they must fill in coming days and no deals appear imminent.