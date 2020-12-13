GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap Sidelined for Week 14 Tilt vs. Jets

After gutting it out last week with a sore foot, the Seahawks will err on the side of caution with Dunlap in Week 14, resting the veteran defender with the winless Jets coming to Lumen Field.
Despite being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, the Seahawks will be without defensive end Carlos Dunlap for their Week 14 matchup with the Jets at Lumen Field.

Dunlap, who joined Seattle via trade in October, suffered a mild foot sprain in a Week 12 win over Philadelphia. Though he sat out all three practices last week, the veteran edge defender suited up against the New York Giants last weekend, logging 23 snaps and recording a tackle.

Still dealing with a sore foot, the Seahawks were cautious with Dunlap this week, keeping him out of practice all week with hopes he may be able to play on Sunday. But with four games left on the schedule and the playoffs looming, the team opted to hold him out against a winless Jets squad.

Without Dunlap available, Benson Mayowa will likely earn the start at the LEO defensive end spot, while rookie Alton Robinson and Shaquem Griffin could also see plenty of snaps rushing off the edge.

Along with Dunlap, the Seahawks will be without key reserve safety Ryan Neal, who suffered a hip pointer in last week's loss to the Giants. He didn't practice at all this week but was still listed as questionable heading into Week 14.

Offensively, as expected, Seattle will have starting right tackle Brandon Shell back in the lineup after missing two games with a high ankle sprain. Behind him, depth will be thin with Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) and Jamarco Jones (groin) both inactive. After being promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, Chad Wheeler will serve as the primary backup.

Seattle will also be without guard Phil Haynes, who missed a pair of practices this week with a lingering hip injury. Travis Homer will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury, but the team should be in good shape in the backfield with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde not having injury designations at the end of the week.

