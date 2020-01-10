Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney ‘Much Better,’ Ready to Play vs. Packers

After participating in each of the Seahawks three practices this week, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t listed on the final injury report and will start on Sunday against the Packers.

Still nursing a troublesome core injury, Clowney played over 80 percent of Seattle’s snaps in a 17-9 wild card round victory over Philadelphia. Playing with extra spring in his step, he finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a late sack against quarterback Josh McCown.

As illustrated by being able to practice all week, coach Pete Carroll felt Clowney had a better week than he did last week, an excellent sign heading into the divisional round.

“As the week progressed, he felt much better than he did last week. So, he’s in good shape and ready to go. We’re excited about that. We’re really certain about his return. He’s in good shape to go.”

Aside from Clowney, the Seahawks listed defensive ends Quinton Jefferson and Ziggy Ansah as questionable to play in Green Bay. Both players missed practice time during the week with ankle and neck injuries respectively.

According to Carroll, Jefferson “looks like he’s going” and should be ready to suit up. After resting the past few days, he’ll go through a pre-game workout at Lambeau Field to ensure he’s good to go.

As for Ansah, who exited last week’s game with a stinger, Carroll didn’t provide any updates on Friday. But his status seems a bit more ominous after sitting out the final two practices and he’ll likely be a game-time decision.

Among other notable defensive injuries, rookie safety Marquise Blair tweaked his ankle during practice this week and is listed as questionable. Per Carroll, Seattle is waiting for swelling to go down, but the second-round pick out of Utah is “very optimistic” he’ll be able to play.