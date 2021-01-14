Seahawks DT Cedrick Lattimore Shines in NFL Debut, Poised For Expanded Future Role

Despite having never played a single snap in the NFL, Seattle promoted Lattimore hours before kickoff in Saturday's Wild Card game. While his team lost, the undrafted rookie proved he belonged and the surprising performance could set the stage for a run at a roster spot next August.

RENTON, WA – Throughout the course of an unprecedented 2020 season, all while trying to play football in the midst of a pandemic, the Seahawks pulled off the unthinkable, as not a single player or coach tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from the start of training camp through Week 17.

But mere hours before their scheduled kickoff against the Rams in last Saturday’s Wild Card rematch, that streak looked to be in jeopardy. After receiving the latest batch of tests, reserve defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard’s results came back positive and the organization immediately initiated NFL protocols, placing him on the COVID-19/reserve list and investigating close contacts.

Luckily for Seattle, no other players tested positive or were deemed close contacts, allowing everyone else on the roster to partake in the game. As for Bullard, his test eventually proved to be a false-positive, but he still wouldn’t be able to suit up for the playoff contest, leaving an already short-handed interior defensive line even thinner in the trenches.

With Bullard sidelined, Damon Harrison enjoying a bye week now as a member of the Packers, and Jarran Reed set to play at well below 100 percent while dealing with an oblique strain, the Seahawks only had Poona Ford and Bryan Mone available at the position. Desperate for depth, the team turned to Cedrick Lattimore, promptly elevating the undrafted rookie from the practice squad as a last minute 53-man roster replacement.

“Cedrick did really well all year long,” coach Pete Carroll said in his end of season press conference on Monday. “I mean, he was impressive in our practices the whole season and we always talked about him being up when the opportunity arises. When Jonathan Bullard got questioned about his COVID issues, it finally gave Cedrick the opportunity to pop up. It gave Cedrick the chance.”

Having never played a single snap in an NFL game prior to Saturday, Seattle was forced to throw Lattimore into the fire against a physical division rival on the league’s biggest stage. Typically, such a scenario would not be ideal for the team or the player, especially during such a bizarre season where OTAs, mini camps, and preseason games were axed due to the pandemic.

But on a night where very little went right for the Seahawks in a 30-20 season-ending defeat at Lumen Field, the 22-year old Lattimore emerged as one of the few unexpected bright spots. Taking full advantage of his first chance to play in an NFL game, the former Iowa standout registered six tackles on just 26 snaps, the third-highest total on the team behind linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.

While Carroll admitted the 300-pound Lattimore displayed his inexperience at times, he brought energy, athleticism, and surprising toughness to Seattle’s defensive line. He was particularly active in the second half, registering five tackles in the final two quarters, including making two critical stops on third down in the fourth quarter. In the most notable example, he stone-walled running back Malcolm Brown for no gain on 3rd and 1, forcing the Rams to punt.

“Shoot, he was all over the field,” Carroll gushed. “He got knocked around and he looked like a newbie out there at times, but he really plays hard and he’s active, so he’s a real positive for the future. He’ll be right in the middle of competing for [playing time], I would think he will improve a ton.”

Heading into the offseason, defensive tackle should be one of the few positions where the Seahawks don’t have to make any substantial changes in free agency or the draft. Reed signed a two-year contract last March and barring an unforeseen trade, he should return next year, while Ford will likely draw a second-round tender or an extension as a prioritized restricted free agent. Mone will also be back in the fold to serve as the team’s run-stuffing nose tackle.

Coming off an effective debut with much untapped potential, Lattimore should be well-positioned to compete for a rotational role as a reserve 3-tech defensive tackle behind Reed. Assuming he makes the leap Carroll anticipates, especially with the benefit of hopefully gaining additional experience in preseason games this time around, he will have a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster and contribute in his sophomore season.