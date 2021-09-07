Seahawks Execute Flurry of Moves Prior to Season Opener

With just five days until kickoff in Indianapolis, Seattle placed three players on injured reserve and filled their roster spots with multiple moves via free agency and the practice squad.

Closing in on their regular season opener against the Colts, the Seahawks continued to churn their 53-man roster with a flurry of activity on Tuesday.

Only five days before heading to Lucas Oil Stadium, Seattle placed tight end Colby Parkinson, cornerback Tre Brown, and cornerback Nigel Warrior on injured reserve. In corresponding moves, the team elevated receiver Penny Hart and cornerback John Reid from the practice squad and signed free agent cornerback Bless Austin.

Out since August 13 with a broken foot, Parkinson has been running every day and making steady progress working his way back onto the field. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Monday's practice that he wouldn't be able to make it back for the opener and that team was airing on the side of caution with his recovery efforts.

As for Brown, the rookie cornerback has been sidelined since the Seahawks lost their second preseason game to the Broncos with a knee sprain. Carroll indicated on Monday that while the injury wasn't significant, he would need to miss at least a few more weeks before returning to play.

Warrior, awarded to the Seahawks off of waivers from the Ravens last week, did not practice on Monday due to an undisclosed injury. His status remains unknown.

By placing Parkinson, Brown, and Warrior on injured reserve, the Seahawks will be without their services for at least the first three regular season games. All three will be eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster in Week 4 when the team travels to Santa Clara to face the 49ers.

On Monday, Seattle promoted Tyler Mabry from the practice squad as an insurance policy for Parkinson. The second-year tight end out of Maryland should suit up for his first NFL game in Indianapolis and could potentially see snaps on offense behind Gerald Everett and Will Dissly along with contributing on special teams.

In another move to supplement the Seahawks passing game, Hart's return to the active roster shouldn't come as a surprise. The third-year wideout out of Georgia State started training camp off on a strong note before an ankle sprain sidelined him for two weeks and with the initial 53-man roster only having four receivers, his return seemed inevitable after the team sorted out other position groups.

Defensively, the injuries to Brown and Warrior ensured Seattle would continue to undergo significant turnover at cornerback. Carroll spoke highly of Reid's progress since arriving via trade from the Texans last month and his skill set and versatility offers the team the best replacement option for Brown. Austin, who started 16 games for the Jets over the past two years, fits the profile of a longer, physical cornerback similar to Warrior who can play both spots on the outside.

It remains unclear which players will be active on Sunday, but with Sidney Jones, Reid, and Austin now all on the roster, it's safe to assume at least two of those newcomers will be dressing for the Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Capping off the team's multiple transactions on Tuesday, Seattle brought back second-year cornerback Gavin Heslop on the practice squad. In a corresponding move, former Baylor basketball star Mark Vital was cut less than a week after being signed by the team as a potential tight end convert.