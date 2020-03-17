Seahawks Express Interest in Ravens Pro Bowler Matt Judon

While still working on a long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks are actively looking into backup alternatives to address their pass rush in case he leaves in free agency.

Speaking with multiple sources, Seattle has reached out to Baltimore inquiring about the availability of EDGE defender Matt Judon, who recently received the franchise tag. Under the terms of the fully-guaranteed tag, he would make $15.828 million in 2020.

While the Ravens don't necessarily want to move Judon and continue to discuss a long-term deal, the franchise finds itself with a little over $2 million in available cap space after acquiring Calais Campbell in a trade with the Jaguars and signing free agent Michael Brockers on Monday.

If the Seahawks were to pull the trigger and trade for Judon, one source indicated the Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange. A third-round pick coupled with a late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension.

Judon, 27, earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2019 after setting career-highs in tackles (54), sacks (9.5), and forced fumbles (4). He also finished with 33 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss.

In four seasons since being drafted in the fifth round out of Grand Valley State, Judon has produced 186 tackles, 28.5 sacks, and 82 quarterback hits. He's also been durable, playing in all but two regular season games for the Ravens.

From a system fit perspective, the 6-foot-3, 261-pound Judon played in a blitz-heavy 3-4 scheme in Baltimore. As coach Pete Carroll has referenced previously, Seattle runs a 4-3 defense with some 3-4 principles and the team likely would view him as a LEO defensive end in their scheme.

No deal is imminent at this moment, as re-signing Clowney remains general manager John Schneider's top priority. But with several other top pass rushers quickly getting signed in free agency, the organization is clearly doing its due diligence exploring other possibilities such as Judon if he departs.