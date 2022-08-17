Seahawks Hoping Ken Walker III Makes Speedy Recovery From Hernia Procedure

After not being in attendance for practice on Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated rookie running back Ken Walker III underwent an undisclosed procedure but remains hopeful he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Following Tuesday's practice, Carroll told reporters Walker III was dealing with a "little hernia thing," but he altered his explanation on Wednesday. While he didn't elaborate on the specific injury and declined to acknowledge whether or not the running back's procedure was surgical in nature, he did disclose that it wasn't a sports hernia or core muscle-related injury.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, via a team source, Walker III does have a hernia, but it is not the sports hernia variety that carries a longer recovery time. With this diagnosis, Carroll expects he won't be out of action very long.

"We've got a chance to get him back quickly," Carroll said.

The reigning Doak Walker Award winner as the nation's best running back and a unanimous First-Team All-American selection, Walker enjoyed a breakout junior season for the Spartans in 2021, surpassing 1,600 rushing yards and scoring 18 touchdowns on the ground. After an explosive performance at the NFL combine, the Seahawks snagged him with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

Dazzling throughout his training camp, Walker has ripped off several long runs and caught four touchdown passes out of the backfield, exhibiting a well-rounded skill set suited for a featured back. Prior to the injury, he looked poised to serve as Seattle's change of pace back behind projected starter Rashaad Penny, who returned to the team on a one-year deal in free agency.

With Penny sitting out in Saturday's preseason opener, Walker received the start and logged 12 offensive snaps, toting the rock five times for 19 yards and catching one pass for 11 yards. Also in the mix to return kicks for the Seahawks and battling against DeeJay Dallas for the role, he returned a kickoff for 22 yards on special teams.

As things stand, Walker likely won't play in Seattle's final two preseason games. But based on Carroll's latest update, depending how quickly he bounces back from his procedure, he could have a chance to return in time to face Denver on September 12.