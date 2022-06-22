Seahawks Hosting HBCU Standout Michael Badejo For Workout

Badejo will also head to the Windy City to work out for the Bears as he pursues an opportunity to compete in an NFL training camp.

With a roster spot open following the release of Alex Tchangam, the Seahawks are looking to the HBCU ranks for potential pass rushing depth.

According to Seahawks.com writer and HBCU evaluator Maliik Obee, Seattle has scheduled a workout with Texas Southern EDGE defender Michael Badejo for next week. The Arlington, Texas native also reportedly has a workout with the Bears.

Badejo, who starred at Timberview High School, originally committed to SMU as a three-star recruit in 2016. He played snaps early as a redshirt freshman, including starting a pair of games, finishing with 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in 10 games. He appeared in 13 games as a sophomore for the Mustangs, registering three tackles in a reserve role.

Frustrated by his lack of playing time, Badejo transferred to Texas Southern and sat out the 2018 season. Back on the field in 2019, he produced 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks for the Tigers. After playing in only two games during a COVID-shortened spring season, he earned Second-Team All-SWAC honors as a senior with 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in 10 games.

Following a stellar senior campaign, Badejo participated in the first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl in February, which was televised on NFL Network. At his pro day, he put up quality testing numbers, running a 4.80 40-yard dash and posting a 33-inch vertical jump at 265 pounds. He also added 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

After waiving Tchangam last week, the Seahawks could certainly use another pass rusher heading into training camp and previously had been linked to Badejo in the pre-draft process. Behind projected starters Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu, the team used a pair of draft picks on Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith and third-year defender Alton Robinson will also return, but there's limited depth behind them at the moment.

Depending on how Badejo's workout at the VMAC goes, it's possible he could be added to the mix and given the opportunity to compete for a roster spot or practice squad role starting in late July.