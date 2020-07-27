SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Ink First Round Pick Jordyn Brooks

Corbin Smith

With players set to report for training camp on July 28, the Seahawks have officially signed their top draft choice.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle and linebacker Jordyn Brooks have agreed to terms on a four-year, $12.35 million deal. The contract includes a $6.458 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option.

Nearly three months after the 2020 NFL Draft, the Seahawks entered this week with only two of their eight draft picks signed. Receiver Freddie Swain and tight end Colby Parkinson signed the dotted line earlier in the offseason.

A four-year starter at Texas Tech who played both middle linebacker and outside linebacker during his time on campus, Brooks wrapped up his stellar collegiate career with 360 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 32 tackles for loss. In coverage, he produced two interceptions and six passes defensed in 46 games.

Finishing his career with the Red Raiders on a strong note, Brooks overcame a shoulder injury to register 108 tackles and 20 tackles for loss in 2019, earning Second-Team All-American honors and All-Big 12 First-Team recognition. He also was named one of six finalists for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's top linebacker annually.

Though Brooks and the rest of Seattle's incoming draft class didn't have the luxury of participating in OTAs or minicamps this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the versatile defender is expected to compete for playing time right away. Depending on how the team chooses to use K.J. Wright and Bruce Irvin, he will battle for snaps at the strongside and/or weakside linebacker spot.

If Brooks does snag a starting job, he will be the first rookie to break into the Seahawks lineup full time at linebacker since Bobby Wagner entered the league back in 2012.

