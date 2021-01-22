Seahawks Interested in Saints QB Coach Joe Lombardi for Offensive Coordinator Opening

The Seahawks' hunt for their next offensive coordinator has now shifted towards a name that could be very attractive to quarterback Russell Wilson.

The list of potential candidates in the Seahawks' search for Brian Schottenheimer's replacement continues to grow at an exponential rate. Per Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, the Seahawks - in addition to the Chargers - have contacted the Saints for permission to interview quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi for their offensive coordinator opening.

The grandson of Hall of Fame coach and Super Bowl trophy namesake Vince Lombardi has some previous NFL experience as an offensive coordinator, serving in the role for the Lions for a little over a year. Though Detroit made the playoffs in Lombardi's first season in 2014, the offense finished 19th in DVOA. Stumbling out of the gate to the tune of a 1-6 record the following season, Lombardi was fired alongside his offensive line coaches.

The main issue for Lombardi in his time with Detroit was the run game. In 2014, the Lions finished as the fifth-worst team in rushing yards per game. The next season, in which Lombardi was let go, they would go on to finish dead-last in the league in the same category. From a passing standpoint, the Lions were fairly average in 2014 with quarterback Matthew Stafford tossing 22 touchdowns to 12 interceptions on 4,257 yards through the air.

With quarterback Drew Brees expected to retire and a whole slew of changes on the horizon for the salary cap-strapped Saints this offseason, Lombardi could be inclined to depart New Orleans for the second time in his coaching career. Before heading to Detroit, Lombardi served as an offensive assistant for the Saints from 2007-2008 then as their quarterbacks coach from 2009-2013. Upon his termination from the Lions, Lombardi returned to New Orleans and his old position for the last five seasons.

Certainly Lombardi's work with Brees - someone Russell Wilson openly idolized - would be enticing to Seattle's star quarterback.

Although Lombardi's poor history with the run game in Detroit may not fall in line with Pete Carroll's stated hope to return to a more balanced offensive approach in 2021, the Seahawks are clearly doing their due diligence on anyone and everyone who may be available and interested. Given how this whole process has gone, it would seem likely that Lombardi won't be the last name linked to the job.