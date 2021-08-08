Steve Hutchinson Formally Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

A year after he was supposed to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former Seahawks left guard Steve Hutchinson was finally immortalized Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

CANTON, OH - It took a while for this day to come, but Steve Hutchinson has finally achieved football immortality.

Hutchinson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame all the way back on February 1, 2020. His enshrinement, however, was delayed due to the coronavirus, so Saturday night's festivities not only saw the induction of the 2021 Hall of Fame class, but the 2020 class as well.

Drafted by the Seahawks in the first round (No. 17) of the 2001 NFL Draft, the Michigan alum began his Hall of Fame career with five brilliant years in the Pacific Northwest. In 2005, his final season with the team, the left guard helped pave the way for running back Shaun Alexander's MVP-winning campaign alongside fellow Hall of Famer Walter Jones and offensive linemen Robbie Tobeck, Chris Gray and Sean Locklear. Seattle was defeated in Super Bowl XL by Pittsburgh that year, winning its first NFC title in franchise history in the process.

Aside from Alexander, Hutchinson had the honor of blocking for the likes of running backs Chester Taylor, Adrian Peterson and Chris Johnson in his career. In 11 of his 12 seasons between the Seahawks, Vikings and Titans, the lead running back in those offenses eclipsed 1,000 yards—the outlier being Peterson's 970 in 2011, in which he missed four games.

In all, Hutchinson accumulated seven Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections and was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s.

Recently working with the Seahawks as a special consultant during the draft process earlier this year, Hutchinson was instrumental in the sixth-round selection of Florida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe. The Hall of Famer personally worked out Forsythe before the draft and pleaded with Seattle's top brass for his pick.

During his induction speech Saturday night, Hutchinson recognized the Seahawks organization and those he came up with. He honored the late Paul Allen, the team's longtime owner, and gave his thanks to coach Mike Holmgren, quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, linebacker Lofa Tatupu, his fellow offensive linemen and others.

Hutchinson now joins Jones, center Kevin Mawae, defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy and safety Kenny Easley as the fifth player drafted by the Seahawks to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.