Seahawks Likely Lose Rookie RB DeeJay Dallas for Rest of 2020 Season

While Dallas avoided suffering a fractured ankle on Sunday, a severe ankle sprain will sideline him for weeks and barring a miraculous comeback that leads to a return in the postseason, his rookie season appears to be finished.

Though coach Pete Carroll confirmed DeeJay Dallas avoided a fractured ankle in the Seahawks 20-15 win over the Washington Football Team, the rookie running back likely won't play again this season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dallas suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain during Sunday's game and will need multiple weeks to recover, which could mean a trip to injured reserve.

After Seattle took a 13-0 lead over Washington with a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Jacob Hollister, Dallas had his ankle rolled upon by a teammate while covering a kickoff. He remained on the grass wincing in pain and had the ankle placed into an air cast before being carted off the field. Per Carroll, X-rays were negative.

A fourth-round pick out of Miami, Dallas enjoyed a stellar first training camp with the Seahawks to earn a roster spot. While he was a healthy scratch for the first two regular season games, he eventually earned a pair of starts with Carson and Hyde sidelined by injuries, rushing for 72 yards, catching seven passes for 25 yards, and scoring three touchdowns against the Bills and 49ers.

In 12 games, Dallas has rushed for 108 yards, caught 17 passes for 111 yards, and scored a trio of touchdowns. He also has produced two tackles on 143 special teams snaps.

With Dallas likely out for the year and Travis Homer already on injured reserve, Rashaad Penny should see a further expanded role moving forward. The third-year back made his season debut on Sunday, rushing twice for six yards while seeing a handful of snaps in his first game action since tearing his ACL last December.