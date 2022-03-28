Seahawks Not Currently in Line For Draft Pick Compensation in 2023

With just three departures and six outside additions this offseason, the Seahawks are unlikely to receive draft pick compensation in 2023.

The Seahawks set out to retain their own unrestricted free agents this offseason and they've done just that. Thus far, only three have headed elsewhere while five have returned on brand-new contracts. Some still remain out on the market, such as tackle Duane Brown and defensive lineman Rasheem Green, so that ratio could change to a less favorable mark in due time, but so far, so good.

Along with the five retentions, Seattle has also made six outside additions in free agency. Only two, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, have been accompanied by a multi-year commitment and/or a noteworthy dollar figure. The rest have come in on one-year contracts, with interior offensive lineman Austin Blythe's $4 million salary topping the list.

That said, any and all outside free agent additions who were not cut by their previous team count towards the compensatory draft pick formula all the same.

Per OverTheCap.com, the exits of cornerback D.J. Reed, tight end Gerald Everett and versatile offensive lineman Jamarco Jones would have netted the Seahawks fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the arrivals of Nwosu, Jefferson and Blythe will ultimately cancel those out, and any further losses could be negated by linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Artie Burns.

This means 2023 will likely be the fourth consecutive year Seattle receives zero compensation for its departed free agents. Nevertheless, after trading superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, general manager John Schneider and company are still set to have a boatload of draft picks in a year's time, including two firsts and two seconds.