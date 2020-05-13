Seahawks 'Open' to Cam Newton Backing Up Russell Wilson

Pursuing a high profile backup quarterback isn't necessarily new for the Seahawks. Just two years ago, the team reportedly had a workout scheduled with former 49ers signal caller Colin Kaepernick, only to cancel it at the last minute.

With Russell Wilson currently the highest paid player in the NFL, Seattle isn't actively in the market for a starting-caliber quarterback and won't break the bank on a backup. But that doesn't mean they won't consider the top remaining veteran on the market, especially with only undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon behind Wilson on the depth chart.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks are "open to adding" former NFL MVP Cam Newton, who remains unsigned after being released by the Panthers earlier this offseason.

“The Seahawks would be open to adding Newton — they get more creative with the free-agent market than most — but wouldn’t pay much for a backup quarterback. Maybe that doesn’t matter to Newton, who can prioritize fit over contract as he attempts to reignite his career. He would fit seamlessly in Seattle’s offense, and starting jobs simply aren’t available.” -Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Newton, 31, played in only two games last season before a foot injury eventually landed him on injured reserve. With a new regime led by coach Matt Rhule taking over in Carolina, the organization moved on from several notable veterans, including Newton and tight end Greg Olsen.

Unlike Newton, Olsen parted ways with the Panthers early enough to avoid travel restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. He became an unrestricted free agent after the Super Bowl in early February and following three free agent visits, he opted to sign a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

Newton, on the other hand, wasn't released until March 24. Already a week into free agency, the Panthers had signed Teddy Bridgewater as his replacement and a number of other starting gigs were filled through free agency and trades, leaving him without many options.

“If he would have been released a little earlier, kind of like me, I was able to get out in front, come visit Seattle. Maybe Seattle doesn’t sign me if I don’t have a chance to go out there and meet them and them see me and do my physical." Olsen said. "Getting released after the lockdown was put in place, I think really limited his chances of teams.

"I think that’s been a challenge for him. I just hope that as things continue opening up and life sort of starts resembling some normalcy again that he can start checking off some of those boxes because he’s too good of a player to not be on a team right now."

Per Fowler, Newton will "remain patient" late into the summer looking for the right opportunity or until an injury happens. But as Jameis Winston did with the Saints and Andy Dalton did with the Cowboys, the veteran may need to settle for a reserve role without any starting quarterback jobs available.

In eight prior seasons, Wilson hasn't missed a single game and aside from a brief exit in a game against the 49ers in 2016 with a knee sprain, he's never missed a meaningful snap for the Seahawks. Due to his remarkable durability, Seattle ranks among the least desirable backup gigs in the league if you're aiming to play.

But on the flip side, Newton's arrival could push Wilson and if the six-time Pro Bowler were to suffer an injury, he'd be the perfect replacement to keep the Seahawks afloat. The playbook wouldn't have to be modified and he'd already have a strong connection with Olsen from their years together with the Panthers.

It's also possible Seattle could explore a Taysom Hill-type role for Newton, using him as a runner in short yardage situations to protect Wilson, who has transitioned into more of a pocket passer in recent seasons.

Considering his limited alternatives, Newton could aim to rebuild his value with hopes of finding a starting spot in 2021. Meanwhile, the Seahawks would acquire an excellent trade chip if a starting quarterback goes down for another team this season.

As one of the top remaining free agents left unsigned during a strange offseason, Newton has plenty of time to weigh his options and won't need to rush into a decision.

But with the future uncertain for the league and its players, it appears he's willing to consider a backup role as the means of jump-starting his career. Without another veteran behind Wilson on the roster, Seattle should be viewed as contender for his services if he fits into their budget.