Seahawks' Pete Carroll Wants Your Help Creating Perfect Coronavirus Mask

The Seahawks enjoyed a close victory over the Patriots on Sunday — thankfully, they were on the right side of a goal line stop this time.

One thing that wasn't enjoyed? The neck gaiter Pete Carroll sported as his mandated coronavirus face covering. Carroll was seen lowering his mask to speak to his team, and at some points, the neck gaiter resembled a scarf more than a facemask. After the NFL sent a strongly-worded memo last week calling on coaches to wear their masks, it's no surprise that the NFL levied fines against Carroll and the Seahawks that total $350,000.

While Carroll owned up to his mistake, he was quick to point out that every coach is different. From Bill Belichick's hawk-like adaptation of the facemask to Andy Reid's foggy face shield, each NFL coach is figuring out what face covering works best in the heat of battle.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stares down CenturyLink Field wearing an N-95 face mask.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reed counsels quarterback Patrick Mahomes from behind his face shield.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wears his neck gaiter as he cheers on quarterback Russell Wilson.

And Carroll made it clear that he's open to suggestions. Although he agreed Chiefs coach Andy Reid has "got a real good thing with the welder equipment he's wearing", he said he was more interested in finding something that worked better for him personally on an individual level.

"I don't think that one's mine - I'm going to come up with something else," Carroll said in regards to Reid's bold Vader-esque choice. Instead, Carroll is looking to Seahawks fans for answers.

"I'm expecting some young person to send me a message or something, send me an example," he laughed. "Draw me up something and we'll try to create it or something. I need some help."

If there are any 12s out there who can tackle this situation, Carroll could definitely use some help before he accidentally lands another fine in Week 3 when his team hosts the Cowboys. For all that he has brought to the Seahawks franchise in the past decade, it's about time the fan base did something nice for him, like designing the perfect coach-friendly face mask.