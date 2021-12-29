Seahawks Place Adrian Peterson On Injured Reserve

Peterson won't play for Seattle in the team's final two games due to a lingering back injury and his lone game with the team may wind up being his NFL swan song.

The Adrian Peterson era in Seattle will last just a single game.

Shortly after coach Pete Carroll hinted to reporters that an update on Peterson's status could come later on Wednesday, the Seahawks announced the veteran running back has been placed on injured reserve with a back injury. With players required to miss three weeks minimum, he won't be eligible to play in the team's final two regular season games.

"His back has not responded the way that we had hoped, and I don’t have an update for you yet, but maybe later in the day we will," Carroll said.

With the team dealing with numerous injuries in the backfield at the time, Peterson signed with Seattle's practice squad on December 3 and started days later in a 30-23 win over San Francisco. While he was held to under two yards per carry and totaled just 16 yards on 11 carries, the future Hall of Famer scored his 126th career touchdown, tying Browns legend Jim Brown for 10th on the NFL's all-time list.

Unfortunately, the 36-year old Peterson began experiencing back discomfort over the next few days and with Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny both set to return from injury, he didn't practice and wasn't elevated for a Week 14 game in Houston. The Seahawks kept fingers crossed his condition would improve enough to play again at some point, but with him not bouncing back as hoped, his season is finished and his illustrious career may be done as well.

If Peterson has indeed played in his final NFL game, his production stands out among the greatest running backs in league history. Drafted in the first round by the Vikings in 2007, he won three rushing titles and earned MVP honors after rushing for 2,097 yards in 2012. In 15 seasons, he has amassed 14,918 yards, 120 rushing touchdowns, 305 receptions, and six receiving touchdowns while being named First-Team All-Pro four times and earning seven Pro Bowl selections.

While the vast majority of those numbers came in other uniforms, Seahawks fans will at least be able to say they saw Peterson make a bit of history tying Brown in his lone game with the organization. And as Carroll pointed out again on Wednesday, his presence has made a far greater impact from a leadership standpoint than anything else.

This has been particularly true for Penny, who has enjoyed the best four-game stretch of his career since Peterson arrived in town. Previously idolizing him growing up, Penny credited the legend for taking him under his wing after a 137-yard performance against the Texans earlier this month.

"The coaches, players, and everybody, when he jumped out here with the way he worked, for whatever reason it was so complete in his effort, focus, and his intention to do the right thing that it impressed everybody," Carroll said of Peterson. "Like I said, and you guys have to ask what Rashaad [Penny] would tell you, but I think that he might have had an impact on Rashaad as much as anybody. It does say a tremendous amount about him, his character, his makeup, his stature as a player, but also what he represents as a competitor. He is the ultimate [competitor], so it had a big impact.”

In additional roster moves, the Seahawks activated cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive tackle Bryan Mone from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players missed each of the past two losses to the Rams and Bears and may have a chance to suit up against the Lions on Sunday. The team also activated cornerback Michael Jackson off the practice squad COVID-19 list.