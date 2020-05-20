SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Preseason Schedule Revealed

Corbin Smith

Less than two weeks after announcing the 2020 regular season schedule, the NFL officially released dates and start times for upcoming preseason games in August and September.

With training camp set to open in late July - conditions permitting - the Seahawks will open exhibition play against the Las Vegas Raiders at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, August 13. The game will kick off at 7 PM PST.

Seattle will then travel to Houston to face the Texans on Saturday, August 22 at 5 PM PST before wrapping up the preseason slate with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, April 27 at 7 PM PST and a road finale against the Vikings on Thursday, September 3 at 5 PM PST.

All four of the Seahawks' preseason games will be televised on Q13 FOX.

All games are subject to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as it remains unclear whether or not training camps will be able to start in late July. Delays or canceled preseason games could be a possibility as the league tries to start back up amid the global crisis.

Given current circumstances in most states, games will likely be held without fans to prevent spread of the virus, at least for the preseason. At a later time, partial crowds may be permitted.

Since teams haven't been able to participate in on-field organized team activities or minicamps, training camp and preseason games will hold extra importance this year. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated following last month's draft that teams would need at least six weeks to get ready for the regular season and that's following months of offseason work.

"I’m hoping it’s not going to be let’s get two weeks of work and then let’s start playing NFL games," Carroll commented. "I hope it’s not like that because that’s going to be really challenging on their bodies and it will be almost impossible to figure that you could do it."

Referencing how teams normally handle preseason games after months of offseason work - something that certainly won't happen this year - Carroll suggested it will be tough to determine how much or how little players should play due to unique, once-in-a-lifetime circumstances.

"What usually happens is that we go to camp for a couple of weeks and then we play a game and the guys play a quarter; they don’t play a full football game. We take all of that time to kind of lead them into it. There will be a lot of scientifics, a lot of analytics that will help support that, but it’s going to be a challenge to figure that out.”

