Seahawks Pursuing Veteran RB Devonta Freeman

With growing concerns Rashaad Penny could miss the first six games of the 2020 season on the PUP list, the Seahawks look to be in the market for a veteran backfield insurance policy.

Per multiple sources, Seattle has been discussing a one-year contract with veteran running back Devonta Freeman, who was released by Atlanta on March 16. The two sides have not been able to bridge the gap financially, with Freeman feeling Seattle's offer has been too low to this point.

Entering the league as a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2014, Freeman broke out as one of the NFL's best young backs in 2015. He produced back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing and 22 rushing touchdowns for the Falcons, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods.

Freeman also proved to be a dangerous weapon as a receiver in Atlanta's high-octane offense, catching 127 passes for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns during those two seasons. He recorded 80 receiving yards on four receptions in a divisional round win over Seattle in January 2017.

But after signing a five-year extension worth more than $40 million before the start of the 2017 season, Freeman's production started to drop off. Though he rushed for a respectable 865 yards that season, groin and knee injuries limited him to just two games in 2018 before landing on injured reserve.

In his final season with the Falcons, Freeman rushed for just 656 yards and two touchdowns in 14 starts. On the flip side, he did catch 59 passes and four touchdowns out of the backfield, continuing to be a reliable receiver for Matt Ryan.

Freeman turned 28 years old in March and at this stage of his career, he's likely best-suited as a complementary, change of pace back. Teaming up with Chris Carson, he could give Seattle a strong one-two combo until Penny has fully recovered from a torn ACL.

The sticking point remains financial, as the Seahawks understandably don't want to invest much money into a veteran back who won't be a starter.

From Freeman's perspective, the back reportedly has reservations about signing with the team because of Penny's impending return. Seattle used a fourth-round pick on DeeJay Dallas and also has Travis Homer returning, creating a crowded backfield that could make him potentially expendable later in the season.

Given the lack of interest from other teams for the veteran's services, however, there's still a chance a deal gets done between the two sides in the near future. The Seahawks offer remains on the table if Freeman changes his mind and decides to sign.