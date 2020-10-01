SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Wins NFC Player of the Month, Makes MVP Statement

Nick Lee

Russell Wilson is making a statement in 2020. Whether it's the lack of crowd noise interfering with the offense's communication, or his motivation after never having received an MVP vote, or just plain getting better year after year, the Seahawks' signal caller looks to be on another level this season.

As the month of September came to a close, the Seahawks stand at 3-0 much in part due to their quarterback. Wilson is setting every defense ablaze and currently ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards (925), second in completion percentage (76.7), and leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (14) and passer rating (139.0). 

All that has now been validated, as Wilson has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Josh Allen of the Bills was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes seem to be in the only competition for Wilson and the 2020 NFL MVP heading towards the quarter mark.

When asked about never getting an MVP vote in his career, Wilson said, "I don't want a vote, I want to win." He is not in the business of getting one measly MVP vote this season but seemingly won't be satisfied until he takes home the hardware, which he ultimately views as a team award.

Some think that the MVP doesn't matter, that individual awards pale in comparison to winning ball games. That may be true, but that doesn't mean these awards don't mean anything to fans or the player who wins it. Of course, the Seahawks have one MVP in their history, when Shaun Alexander rewrote the record books for a running back in 2005. No other Seahawks player has won the award in the team's 45 seasons. 

Winning MVP would validate Wilson as one of the absolute best players in the league. He has been disrespected and discounted by the national media for the majority of his career, even after winning a Super Bowl. After winning that ring, Wilson went on to have more stellar seasons including over 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns, with an NFL-leading 110.1 rating, in 2015 and leading the NFL in touchdown passes in 2017. Yet, he did not receive a single MVP vote. Now, it seems, he is finally getting his due. 

Last week, Wilson set the record for most passing touchdowns through three weeks, previously set by Mahomes in 2018 when he won MVP. Wilson is on pace for over 4,900 yards and 75 touchdowns (current NFL record is 55). Yeah, those stats over 16 games would probably earn him a vote or two.

Winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month is just the beginning. It is the first time Wilson has won that distinction in his ninth season in the NFL. This means he has reached a new level of respect around the league and if he continues on this trend through 13 more games, he will be a shoo-in for the Most Valuable Player of the NFL, which he truly has been thus far.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Amid Rash of Injuries, S Damarious Randall Could Provide Valuable Depth for Seahawks

With the free safety position riddled with injuries, the Seahawks have strengthened the depth at that spot by adding Ryan Neal and Damarious Randall to the mix. As a result, the coaching staff is hopeful those two players can perform effectively if they're needed.

Thomas Hall10

'Workers Work': Thanks to Preparation, Shaquem Griffin Thriving in Return to Seahawks

Admitting he was blindsided by Seattle's decision to waive him, Shaquem Griffin had opportunities to join other teams. But with his twin brother Shaquill still with the Seahawks, he couldn't envision himself being anywhere else other than the Pacific Northwest.

CorbinSmithNFL

Hawks Eye View Week 3: Seahawks Defense Secondary to... Everyone

As Russell Wilson continues to break records and lead the way as MVP front runner, the Seahawks stand at 3-0 early in the 2020 season. But a porous defense remains a major concern for the team's division title and Super Bowl odds.

aryannaprasad

Can Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Break NFL's Single-Season Passing Touchdown Record?

It's still very early in the 2020 season, but after toppling Patrick Mahomes' previous mark for most touchdown passes through three games, Wilson could have a very realistic shot at surpassing Peyton Manning by early January.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks' Russell Wilson Proving He's Mr. Incredible

Given his vast array of abilities and skills, Wilson could conjure up comparisons to a number of different super heroes. But considering how he continues to save the Seahawks from their own porous defense week after week, there's only one that truly fits the bill.

Nick Lee

by

CouchTater

Seahawks Defensive Woes Can't Be Fixed by Abrupt Staff Changes

One of the popular ideas in the Seahawks Twittersphere making the rounds on social media is that the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton could help the defense improve. There are several reasons why such a concept is ridiculous.

Colby Patnode

by

potterhawk

Seahawks Waive D'Andre Walker, Protect Shaquem Griffin on Practice Squad

Impressing in his season debut, Griffin is expected to suit up for a second straight week in Miami, while Seattle will now have two open roster spots to work with addressing other positional needs.

CorbinSmithNFL

Report: Seahawks Visiting with Versatile DB Damarious Randall

With the trio of Jamal Adams, Quinton Dunbar, and Lano Hill all nursing injuries and Marquise Blair already out for the season, the Seahawks will take another look at Randall, who has prior starting experience at multiple positions in the secondary.

CorbinSmithNFL

Versus Cowboys, Greg Olsen Was Exactly Who Seahawks Need Him to Be

Rebounding nicely from a rough Week 2 performance against the Patriots, Olsen came through with several clutch receptions to help the Seahawks hold off the Cowboys in an offensive slugfest on Sunday, giving the team the complementary weapon they hoped he would be when signing him in February.

Ty Gonzalez

Former Seahawks Icon Jermaine Kearse Announces Retirement

Though Kearse never played in a Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro accolades, he produced several of the biggest plays in Seahawks franchise history, helping his team capture a Lombardi Trophy and nearly win back-to-back Super Bowls.

CorbinSmithNFL