Seahawks Racking Up Milestones in 2019

The Seahawks mystifyingly only had two Pro Bowlers selected on Tuesday, with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner being the only representatives from an 11-win squad.

But rather than focus on the negatives by continuing to focus on Pro Bowl "snubs" who should have made the roster, there's more constructive way to look back at Seattle's season thus far and point to how many players have posted outstanding seasons.

Headlined by Wilson, who seems to establish or break a new record every week, here's a list of milestones Seahawks coaches and players have already achieved or have a chance to reach before the playoffs start in January.

Pete Carroll

What has he accomplished?

Carroll notched his 100th overall victory as head coach of the Seahawks back in Week 2 against the Steelers. Last week, he picked up his 100th regular season win as Seattle took down Carolina on the road to improve to 11-3.

What's left to achieve?

The Seahawks would have to win each of their last five games, including the Super Bowl in Miami in February, but per Seahawks PR, Carroll could tie legendary coach Tony Dungy for 22nd on the all-time list for victories.

Russell Wilson

What has he accomplished?

Among his most notable achievements this season, Wilson joined Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre as the fifth-fastest quarterback to 200 passing touchdowns. He also became the first player in NFL history with 200 passing touchdowns and 15 or more rushing touchdowns in his first eight seasons. Earlier this year against the Vikings, he joined Manning as the only two quarterbacks in history to record 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in each of their first eight seasons. He also tied Dave Krieg with his third career game with five touchdown passes against the Buccaneers in Week 9.

What's left to achieve?

Last weekend, Wilson tied Tom Brady of the Patriots for the most victories through his first eight seasons and can break the record with a win over the Cardinals in Week 16. He's also only 102 yards away from surpassing Matt Hasselbeck as the franchise's all-time leader in passing yardage.

Chris Carson

What has he accomplished?

Carson joined exclusive company in the Seahawks franchise record books two weeks ago by breaking the 1,000-yard mark for a second straight season. He's the sixth back in team history to reach the milestone in back-to-back campaigns - Marshawn Lynch, Curt Warner, Chris Warren, Shaun Alexander, and Ricky Watters also achieved the feat.

What's left to achieve?

Though he won't be going for any team or league records over the next couple of weeks, he does have a legitimate opportunity to eclipse 1,300 yards on the ground. The Seahawks haven't had a back reach that total since Lynch did back in 2013.

Tyler Lockett

What has he accomplished?

Even with a couple games struggling to perform due to a shin injury and a battle with the flu, Lockett needs just six more yards to hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career. He also moved into the top 15 in franchise history with 75 receptions, a career-high.

What's left to achieve?

Lockett has a chance to climb Seattle's statistical leaderboard in multiple categories, including career receptions. If he registers 15 receptions over the final two games, he'd surpass Joey Galloway to move into seventh place all-time in franchise history.

DK Metcalf

What has he accomplished?

Outperforming all expectations, Metcalf ranks in the top three in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns for rookies. Last week, he passed Doug Baldwin to move into second place for receiving yards by a Seattle rookie and earlier in the season, he broke Steve Largent's team record with 89 receiving yards in his NFL debut.

What's left to achieve?

While it's a long shot, Metcalf has a chance to still reach the 1,000-yard mark in his first NFL season. To make it happen, he'll need to average 91 receiving yards per game over the final two weeks of the season. Add another 40 yards to that total and he'd break Galloway's franchise record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a season, which would give him a strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Bobby Wagner

What has he accomplished?

Back in Week 7 against the Falcons, Wagner passed safety Eugene Robinson as Seattle's new all-time leader in tackles and now has passed the 1,000 tackles threshold. He also extended his franchise record with his eighth straight season with 100 or more tackles and currently ranks second in the league with 139 combined tackles.

What's left to achieve?

If Wagner can somehow return an interception or fumble for six points in the final two games, he'd tie iconic cornerback Dave Brown for Seattle's team record with five defensive touchdowns. Off the field, he could join Largent as the second Seahawk ever to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

K.J. Wright

What has he accomplished?

Wagner isn't the only Seahawk who has rewritten the team's record books on defense. Back from an injury-marred 2018 season, Wright already has 113 tackles, the fifth time he's reached the century mark in six years. He also passed Keith Butler to move into third place on Seattle's all-time tackles list.

What's left to achieve?

Wright won't be passing Robinson to move into second place behind Wagner on Seattle's tackles list, but he does have a chance to set his own personal single season record with 14 more tackles in the final two games. He also would pass Chad Brown and move into second all-time in team history with three tackles for loss.

Quandre Diggs

What has he accomplished?

Though he's only played five games with the Seahawks since being acquired from the Lions, Diggs made a bit of history by intercepting three passes in his first four games with the team. The only other player to achieve that feat was Earl Thomas during his rookie season back in 2010.

What's left to achieve?

Assuming Diggs will miss at least one game with a high ankle sprain, he won't be setting any new marks. But Seattle hopes he'll be healthy for the playoffs to help the team try to make it back to the Super Bowl.