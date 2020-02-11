SeahawkMaven
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Takes Crucial Step in ACL Recovery

CorbinSmithNFL

Only three months after suffering a season-ending torn ACL, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has reached a significant milestone in his recovery.

Providing the update via Twitter, Penny appears to be transitioning to riding a bike as he continues to strengthen his surgically repaired knee.

Penny originally suffered the injury after catching a screen pass in the first quarter against the Rams in Week 14. After picking up a first down, safety Taylor Rapp tackled him and the second-year back laid in agony on the sideline, eventually limping to the bench before being escorted to the locker room.

After initially being listed as questionable, Penny was quickly ruled out and the Seahawks confirmed the ACL tear and other knee damage three days later. He became the first of three Seattle running backs to land on injured reserve in a three-week span, leaving the team decimated in the backfield.

The injury came at an unfortunate time, as Penny found his footing during the middle of the season. Before going down in Los Angeles, he rushed for a career-high 129 yards in a win at Philadelphia in Week 12 and produced 107 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against Minnesota the next week.

Following a season-ending loss to the Packers in the divisional round, coach Pete Carroll indicated the team was pleased by Penny’s progress, though he admitted the young back will be tested by a grueling rehab program.

“He’s got six or seven months ahead of him that are going to be really challenging,” Carroll commented. “We’ll have to wait and see. He’s really determined, his attitude is great about it. He’s planning on making it back and getting ready to play. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

It remains unclear when Penny will be able to resume football-related activities, as it will be a while before he’s cleared to resume running and cutting. But jumping onto the bike is an encouraging step in his quest to return to the field for the Seahawks.

News

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

