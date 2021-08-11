Seahawks Release DE Aldon Smith

In a bit of a surprising move, the Seahawks are moving on from defensive end Aldon Smith, as first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Smith has an arraignment set for August 24 for his involvement in a physical altercation at a coffee shop in the St. Bernard Parish of Chalmette, Louisiana. On April 19, just four days after he signed a one-year contract with Seattle, a warrant was issued for the 31-year old's arrest for second-degree battery. Two days later, he turned himself in and was eventually released on bail.

Back in April, New Orleans-based station WDSU-TV reported that the St. Bernard Parish sheriff's office possesses video evidence of Smith causing "severe injuries" to the victim who, per the Criminal Investigations Bureau, claimed to be an acquaintance of Smith's.

The timing of Smith's release is a tad peculiar, to say the least, with the Seahawks set to kick off the preseason against the Raiders this Saturday and his arraignment still 13 days away. Smith saw extensive playing time in the team's mock game this past Sunday and has had full public from coach Pete Carroll.

"We've been very upfront about our willingness to support," Carroll said of the team's communication with Smith on July 29. "The efforts that we've made to organize the time that he's been here, to make use of the support that he already brings with him and the background. He knows what he's into, he knows what this is all about. And so, we're gonna be there for him, we're gonna look after him—he's one of us. So he's gonna get everything we've got, every step of the way."

The Seahawks had long courted Smith since his reinstatement from what was essentially a four-year suspension in March of 2020. That offseason, they were interested in him as a free agent before he opted to sign with the Cowboys. Then, after struggling to manufacture a consistently successful pass rush halfway through the 2020 season, they attempted to acquire him at the trade deadline to no avail.

In his first year back, Smith recorded 5.0 sacks and 48 combined tackles with two fumble recoveries—one of which he returned for a touchdown. Three of those sacks came against the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 3.

Smith's release is certainly not a good sign for his chances of maintaining an NFL career. Given his troubled past, which includes—but is not limited to—alcohol abuse and domestic violence, this may have been his last shot to correct course as a professional football player.

The Seahawks will now move on with Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Alton Robinson and others to fill out their pass rushing unit.