Seahawks Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

With only five days left until the Seahawks travel to Atlanta to open their 2020 regular season against the Falcons, the team released their first unofficial depth chart of the season on Tuesday.

For the most part, there aren't any surprises on Seattle's initial listing of starters and backups at each positional group. For example, everyone knew Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Tyler Lockett, and other notable veterans were already cemented into the starting lineup before training camp even started.

However, if there was an unexpected change reflected on the depth chart, it came in the form of L.J. Collier being ahead of Rasheem Green at the base defensive end position. Though the second-year defender out of TCU had been seeing some snaps reduced inside at defensive tackle, that may have been the plan going into the regular season given his versatility.

It's also somewhat surprising Lockett remains listed as the primary punt and kick returner for Seattle, though David Moore and Travis Homer may be see the bulk of those opportunities in actual games. The team has been trying to get their No. 1 receiver off special teams the past few seasons, but haven't found a quality replacement for him to this point.

As expected based on coach Pete Carroll's comments on Monday, the Seahawks also listed Tre Flowers or Quinton Dunbar as the starter at right cornerback opposite of Shaquill Griffin. This decision likely won't be made until late in the week and could be a game-time decision.

As a side note, John Ursua was waived by Seattle shortly after the depth chart was released and was replaced on the 53-man roster by Penny Hart, who was promoted from the practice squad.

Here's a look at Seattle's initial depth chart:

depth
