Seahawks Release Senior Bowl Standout Cade Johnson From Practice Squad

Cade Johnson has been released from the Seahawks' practice squad, marking the last of three undrafted receivers from their 2021 class to depart the Pacific Northwest.

Although the Seahawks made a league-worst three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, their limited haul gave them a unique benefit: they had plenty of open space on their roster—and thus, opportunity—to offer undrafted free agents. As a result, they landed several noteworthy names and put together what was widely considered one of the best UDFA classes in the league, particularly at the receiver position.

But while they've seen positive returns from the likes of offensive tackle Jake Curhan and special teams stud Jon Rhattigan, the receivers they signed back in early May have dropped off one by one.

Florida State standout Tamorrion Terry was the first to go, waived by Seattle after he and 10 others were indicted for their involvement in a mass shooting at a Georgia nightclub. Then, Stanford alum and Tacoma native Connor Wedington was among those cut as the team trimmed its roster down to 53 players. He was not invited back.

Now, the third and final shoe has dropped. The team announced on Wednesday that Cade Johnson, arguably its most noteworthy UDFA signing this year, has been released from the practice squad in order to make room for running back B.J. Emmons.

After impressing pro scouts at this year's Senior Bowl, Johnson was projected to be a late day two, early day three draft pick. But instead, a poor showing at his pro day brought his momentum to a screeching halt, pushing him out of the event entirely and into the UDFA pool.

Johnson appeared in all three of the Seahawks' preseason matchups this summer, reeling in nine of his 12 targets for 72 yards in 53 total snaps. He was among those cut as the preseason came to its conclusion, with Seattle deciding to roster just four receivers: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Dee Eskridge and Freddie Swain.

The separation lasted just a day, however, as Johnson signed to the Seahawks' practice squad. That's where he resided for the past 11 weeks, though he never received a game day elevation while two other wideouts, Penny Hart and Cody Thompson, did.

Unable to break through, Johnson's time in the Pacific Northwest has come to an end. But given his pre-draft buzz, there's sure to be interest in his talents elsewhere.